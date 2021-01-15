Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport – delivery to customers begins

2021 begins with the world’s first delivery of a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport1 in the USA. Bugatti Greenwich, official dealer partner of the French luxury brand, recently handed over to its customer the keys to happiness. “Bugatti of Greenwich is honored to have delivered the world’s first Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport to a very valued and loyal client. a long time Bugatti aficionado who now holds the keys to the purest Bugatti ever made,” says Evan Cygler, sales manager Bugatti Greenwich.

Like every Bugatti, the first Chiron Pur Sport is unique and individualized to perfection down to the smallest detail by its new owner: On the outside, the upper part of the vehicle is dominated by Quartz White with Pur Sport Split in Grey Carbon, while the lower part is also in grey exposed carbon. The entire roof, rear wing, horseshoe and side mirrors are also in Grey Carbon, with accents in “Gun Powder”. The icing on the cake: the optional Sky View, which gives the driver a view of the sky. The Pur Sport color split contrasts with the “Italian Red” leather interior.

Bugatti has calibrated the Chiron Pur Sport for agility, handling and driving performance. In addition to immense power; it also offers a high level of comfort and is suitable for everyday use. It is powered by an 8.0 litre W16 engine delivering 1,500 PS and 1,600 newton metres that is designed for an engine speed of up to 6,900 rpm in the agile Chiron Pur Sport. With the assistance of a 15 percent shorter transmission ratio, the Chiron Pur Sport accelerates even faster than the Chiron2. The Chiron Pur Sport catapults from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds, to 200 km/h in a mere 5.5 seconds and to 300 km/h in less than twelve seconds. Compared to the Chiron, the new model’s elasticity has improved to 3.4 seconds in the 60 to 100 km/h range and to just 2.4 seconds from 80 to 120 km/h. Grip-optimised tyres and sophisticated aerodynamics with a fixed rear wing ensure more downforce and lateral dynamics.

The Chiron Pur Sport is produced in the Atelier in Molsheim, Alsace since autumn 2020. In total there will only be 60 vehicles at a unit price of 3 million euros (net).

1 CHIRON PUR SPORT: WLTP: Fuel consumption, l/100km: low 44.6 / medium 24.8 / high 21.3 / extra high 21.6 / combined 25.2; CO2 emissions combined, g/km: 572; efficiency class: G

2 CHIRON: WLTP: Fuel consumption, l/100km: low 43.33 / medium 22.15 / high 17.99 / particularly high 18.28 / combined 22.32; CO2 emissions, combined, g/km: 505.61; efficiency class: G

SOURCE: Bugatti