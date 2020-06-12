BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Celerio now also available in S-CNG

Striving towards providing a range of green and sustainable offerings to its customers, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today rolled out BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio. This is aligned to the Company’s vision of Mission Green Million, originally announced at the Auto Expo 2020.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Celerio has always struck a chord with our customers for being a perfect car for city driving. The “Easy to Drive, Easy to Love” Celerio became increasingly popular amongst young urban couples, appreciated for its Comfortable ride, easy maneuverability and excellent fuel efficiency. Celerio was also the first car to introduce Auto Gear Shift technology in India, pioneering the two pedal technology. With over 5 lakh customers choosing Celerio, we hope to extend its popularity with the BS6 S-CNG variant. Maruti Suzuki is determined to propagate green and sustainable mobility in the country, as a part of our commitment to the Mission Green Million.”

Venturing into green and sustainable mobility with CNG vehicles close to a decade back, Maruti Suzuki now offers an extensive range of green vehicles. Having already sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), Maruti Suzuki, under its ‘Mission Green Million’, aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years, spearheading their mass adoption across the country.

and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains. Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India's vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth of 56% in new CNG station additions in last year. Despite COVID 19, a total of 477 stations were added last year, against the previous 5 year average of 156 stations Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. Vehicles are factory fitted, and specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki