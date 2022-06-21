British Gas and Osprey Charging Network partner to accelerate fleet electrification

British Gas, the UK’s largest energy and home services company, has partnered with Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest networks of rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging points, to help transition its vehicles to an all-electric fleet and simplify the charging process for its drivers

The partnership provides British Gas engineers with direct access to Osprey’s nationwide network of over 300 rapid charging stations throughout the UK, creating a simple driver experience and centralised fleet billing to support British Gas’ electric fleet operations.

With around 9,000 vehicles, British Gas is one of the UK’s biggest fleet operators and is working towards converting its entire fleet to become fully electric under its net-zero ambition.

By partnering with nationwide charging networks, British Gas can create a convenient and seamless payment method via one electric fuel card, improving the EV public charging experience for its engineers and accelerating electrification. Osprey is the first network to deliver this innovative integration.

The partnership has been made possible via direct technical interoperability between Osprey’s proprietary software platform, Volo, and British Gas’ own fleet management system, providing the ability to centrally and automatically account for fleet public charging costs.[1]

As part of the collaboration the British Gas fleet will also have access to the 150 high-power EV charging hubs Osprey will deliver by 2024 as part of a £75 million investment programme to exceed drivers’ expectations for charger availability and speed.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging said, “We are thrilled that British Gas has chosen to partner with Osprey to unlock further EV adoption and lead the transition to the future of transport. Our market-leading commercial and fleet roaming capabilities provide even more EV drivers with the ultimate charging experience via access to our nationwide, reliable and open rapid charger network.”

James Rooney, Fleet Engineering and Innovation Manager at British Gas, said, “It is essential that we support our engineering team with not just an accessible network of charging points, but a method of paying for charging that is hassle free. We know that around seven in ten of our drivers don’t have access to home charging and partnerships such as this will help to provide the confidence required that making the switch to electric is achievable.”

SOURCE: Osprey Charging