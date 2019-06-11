Bridgestone’s new Duravis R002 provides outstanding wear life to help fleets cut costs

Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber company, has announced the launch of its new ultra-durable Duravis R002 tyres for fleet vehicles. The Duravis R002 is designed to help fleets lower their operational costs by significantly reducing cost per kilometre through outstanding wear performance and optimised fuel efficiency. Designed for the versatility segment, the new tyres are available to all types of on-road fleet operation and deliver outstanding wet grip.

Cutting cost per kilometre

Today, increasing demands on the transportation industry mean that fleet owners and managers need to maximise their productivity and minimise operational costs more than ever. Developed and tested in partnership with 17 fleets across 13 countries and a wide variety of operation conditions, the latest generation of Bridgestone Duravis tyres have been designed to meet these requirements in order to best serve fleet customers.

The Duravis R002 offers a boosted wear life that is up to 45% percent improved on its predecessor1 and a cost per kilometre that is reduced by 15% percent vs predecessor (average steer, drive and trailer).1 And for savings not only in terms of cost, but also CO2 output, the new Duravis provides optimised fuel efficiency, with a B-C-B combination in steer, drive and trailer.[3]

The Duravis R002 are multipurpose tyres for all types of on-road fleet vehicles operating in a wide range of applications, ranging from highway driving to regional roads. Arriving with a best-in-class ‘A’ grade on steer in wet grip2 – and winter ready, with 3PSFM and M+S markings on steer, drive and trailer – the Duravis R002 offers outstanding wet grip and a year-round performance.

Steven De Bock, Director Sales & Operations Commercial Products at Bridgestone EMEA, said: “Fleets are facing more challenges than ever before, and Bridgestone has a responsibility to help our customers overcome them. Tyre wear is one of the biggest concerns for fleets wanting to avoid additional costs. With its exceptional performance, our new Duravis R002 tyre helps them to lower their operational cost.”

Engineered for the future of logistics

As with all new Bridgestone’s truck and bus tyres, Duravis R002 tyres will be supplied with electronic tagging system RFID (radio-frequency identification). With RFID, fleet customers enhance the traceability of their tyre casings, which ultimately helps to optimise their total cost of ownership. The RFID-enabled Duravis R002 tyres are able to work seamlessly with Bridgestone’s customisable tyre management and maintenance service package, Total Tyre Care, to bring significant value to fleets.

The main four sizes of the Duravis R002 will be available as of September 2019, with six additional sizes arriving in 2020. The new Duravis R002 will also simplify Bridgestone’s line-up in the versatility segment by replacing all current products.

Developed and produced in Europe, the new tyres mark a combination of a new innovative pattern concept and compound, and a newly improved manufacturing process.

The Duravis R002 tyres are to be fitted as original equipment on leading vehicle manufacturers, such as MAN, SCANIA, DAIMLER, VOLVO, RENAULT, IVECO, after a thorough homologation testing.

[1] Based on current wear performance internal test results vs predecessors R-Steer001, R-Drive001 and R168. Sizes 315/80R22.5 for steer and drive and 385/65R22.5 for trailer.[2] Size:315/80R22.5[3] EU Label in sizes 315/80R22.5 steer & drive and 385/65R22.5 in trailer.

SOURCE: Bridgestone