Bridgestone launches Weather Control A005 EVO, its second-generation all-season touring tyre

Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber company, has today announced the launch of its Weather Control A005 EVO tyre, the second generation of the company’s all-season touring tyre. Like its predecessor, the Weather Control A005, the Bridgestone Weather Control A005 EVO has been designed to deliver year-round control, safety, and convenience – but has been reengineered to offer additional performance benefits.

Peace of mind, no matter the time of year

From urban driving to country roads, the new Bridgestone Weather Control A005 EVO tyre is designed to meet the needs and expectations European drivers have for an all-season tyre and address the everyday challenges they face in different weather conditions.

The Bridgestone Weather Control A005 EVO has been built using Bridgestone’s advanced, high silica NanoPro-tech™ compound technology. Bridgestone has combined the compound with a new mixing technology that improves its silica dispersion to give the A005 EVO excellent fuel efficiency and enhance its overall snow potential.

Alongside an optimised carcass construction and optimised contact pressure distribution, this enables the new tyre to be capable of handling everyday driving challenges across all four seasons without compromising on wear performance. In fact, the Bridgestone Weather Control A005 EVO offers the same superior wear life as Bridgestone’s premium summer tyres.[1]

Applying a V-shaped layout and innovative Z-shaped sipes and featuring a new compound formula, the Bridgestone Weather Control A005 EVO delivers a snow traction force that is three percent improved on its predecessor, a snow braking distance that is also three percent improved, and a slalom acceleration that is four percent improved.[2] The tyre is also certified by the renowned 3 Peak Mountain Snow Flake (3PMSF) marking.

The Bridgestone Weather Control A005 EVO achieves the EU label A-grade in wet grip, the highest-ranking label, to ensure outstanding control in the wet. The tyre also comes with an EU label B/C-grade in rolling resistance.[3]

Focusing on snow performance

Developed and manufactured in Europe, the Bridgestone Weather Control A005 EVO will be available as of July 2020 in 94 sizes from 15”-21” to accommodate most passenger cars and on road SUVs. This includes eight popular sizes offered with Bridgestone’s DriveGuard Run-Flat Technology (RFT). With DriveGuard RFT, drivers can keep control and continue driving safely for 80km at speeds of up to 80km/h when the tyre experiences damage.[4] The line-up also includes 64 HRD sizes, which is 15 more than its predecessor.

Speaking on the release of the Bridgestone Weather Control A005 EVO was Emilio Tiberio, Chief Technical Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Bridgestone EMIA: ‘We’re determined to help drivers overcome the everyday challenges they face on the road, no matter the time of year. Building on the incredible wet grip performance that was engineered into the A005, we decided to improve the snow performance of its successor even further. The Bridgestone Weather Control A005 EVO truly offers drivers peace of mind on the roads whatever the season.’

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Bridgestone