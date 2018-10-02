Bridgestone help drivers to take better care of their vehicles thanks to my speedy predictive maintenance solution

Bridgestone, the world’s largest tyre and rubber company, is announcing the launch of a leading-edge predictive tyre and vehicle maintenance solution that will be deployed across Europe. The concept was developed as ‘Bridgestone Connect’ with the aim to create a connected car solution that delivers enhanced confidence and peace of mind to the drivers. It will be commercialised for the first time by the Speedy retailer network as My Speedy. Through real-time monitoring of vehicle health to flag and prevent maintenance issues, My Speedy helps drivers to avoid potentially dangerous incidents that cost both time and money.

As the industry leader, Bridgestone is committed to identifying and solving the everyday challenges faced by drivers with innovative and convenient solutions. Today the digital revolution is redefining what is possible, and is enabling Bridgestone to pioneer cutting-edge mobility solutions to respond to driver’s needs. Following a pan-EU consumer research and empowered by digital tools, My Speedy is Bridgestone’s solution to help drivers do better vehicle maintenance.

A solution with true predictive maintenance capabilities

Visibility into vehicle health is a problem area for many, with drivers generally unaware of what is happening under the hood of their car. This can result in unexpected and even dangerous events. But drivers can now benefit from the latest in tyre and vehicle maintenance solutions to keep safe, while also saving time and money.

My Speedy uses an embedded telematics dongle to monitor all vehicle’s key components, such as tyres, brakes, battery, engine oil and default signals – all in real-time. And, using an enhanced algorithm, My Speedy even includes a unique predictive capability to anticipate issues before they happen.

If any potential issues are detected, the My Speedy smartphone app gives drivers extra confidence and peace of mind by sending preventive alerts to their smartphones, as well as providing prescriptive advice on the best course of action to take in order to fix the problem. The My Speedy app also gives users a convenient and user-friendly option to book their in-store appointments, and is filled with educational DIY tips and tricks for those wanting to learn basic maintenance skills.

The world-leader in understanding and solving driver needs

My Speedy is unique as it’s currently the only aftermarket solution available with true predictive tyre and vehicle maintenance capabilities. The basic solution will be free of charge, while some more advanced features will be available for a fee. The solution will first be deployed by Bridgestone in France under the ‘My Speedy’ brand across 20 Speedy stores from September 2018, before rolling out gradually to the full Speedy network of around 500 stores. The concept initially developed as ‘Bridgestone Connect’ will be further expanded across Europe and beyond the Speedy network in the future.

Paolo Ferrari, CEO and President Bridgestone EMEA, says, “Decades of experience, an ever-growing retail network – including the likes of Speedy, Ayme Côté Route and First Stop – and the industry’s biggest investments in R&D combine to make Bridgestone a leader in understanding and solving driver needs. Within a world and industry in rapid transformation, My Speedy is our answer to make vehicle transparency accessible to everyone – which is an age-old issue for almost every driver – and a way to keep people going, no matter what. Predictive maintenance will play a key role in the future of mobility, and the release of My Speedy is a significant moment on our journey there.”

