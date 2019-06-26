Bridgestone Group’s Sustainability Report details environmental success and reports on strengthened sustainable procurement practices, including human rights protection

Today the Bridgestone Group published its Sustainability Report 2018-2019 highlighting strong progress toward its global commitment to help achieve a more sustainable society. Two years ahead of schedule, the Group exceeded its 2020 goal of reducing global water withdrawal by 35 percent[1]. It also successfully introduced its Global Sustainable Procurement Policy to 98 percent of its Tier 1 major suppliers with the majority of the vendors in the process of completing third-party assessments. Additionally, the Group co-launched the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber, in collaboration with other tire manufacturers and industry stakeholders, to lead improvements in the socio-economic and environmental performance of the natural rubber value chain.

“Our Mission, ‘Serving Society with Superior Quality,’ addresses Bridgestone’s passion for improving the safety and lives of people everywhere,” said Chairman of the Board, CEO and Representative Executive Officer Masaaki Tsuya. “Our dedication to addressing these societal responsibilities comes to life in the Group’s global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve.”

Through Our Way to Serve, the Bridgestone Group is focused on improving the way people move, live, work and play through the three Priority Areas of Mobility, People and Environment. Additionally, six Management Fundamentals articulate the high expectations the Group has for operating as a responsible business. The Group’s Sustainability Report 2018-2019 addresses its work-to-date in these nine areas and identifies how its efforts are aligned to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. More information on the Group’s sustainability progress is available on its website.

In 2018, the Bridgestone Group was again named to two highly regarded environmental, social and governance indices, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the FTSE4Good Index Series. Additional examples of its global achievements, include:

Mobility Continuing development on a Precision Docking Tire and Curb solution in Japan that makes public transportation truly accessible for riders with physical challenges by improving a bus’ proximity to the curb. Pioneering the MOBOX all-inclusive subscription service in Europe that provides premier passenger car tires, a warranty for all tire damages, regular maintenance operations and other services for an affordable monthly fee, offering consumers convenience and peace of mind.

People Supporting programs that help people develop job and life skills that, in turn, strengthen communities in China, France, India, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand. In the U.S. for example, the Group is helping to educate high school students through its college and career preparation program at the Maplewood High School Automotive Training Center in Nashville.

Promoting healthier communities, especially for women and children, in Argentina, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Thailand and the U.S. For example, in India, the Group supports programs to increase financial independence for women.

Environment Achieving 95 percent of the Group’s 2020 global goal that the reduced emissions footprint from customers’ use of Bridgestone tires will exceed the Group’s emissions from raw material procurement, product manufacturing, distribution and its products’ after-use. Donating 2,332 hectares of the Bridgestone Nature Reserve at Chestnut Mountain to the Nature Conservancy of Tennessee, protecting that land for generations to come, while also offseting carbon emissions from the new LEED-certified[2] Bridgestone Tower headquarters building in downtown Nashville, U.S, for an estimated 25 years.

Management Fundamentals The launch of a Global Human Rights Policy that outlines expectations including respect for diversity and inclusion, prohibition of discrimination and harassment, focus on workplace safety and health, commitment to responsible labor practices, and protection of free speech and association. Introduction of a global Code of Conduct that gives employees, suppliers and others worldwide guidance for handling a wide range of ethical issues, including anti-corruption, competition/antitrust, conflicts of interest, and charitable and political donations.



“The Bridgestone Group cannot achieve its management goal to be a truly global company and Dan-Totsu, or the leader in its industries, without also doing its part to ensure a healthy future for people and the planet,” said Tsuya. “For this reason, Our Way to Serve is aligned with a number of key societal trends and issues and equally important, it is aligned with the Group’s business strategy.”

[1] From a 2005 baseline. Bridgestone manages water withdrawal by unit of production volume and net sales for each business. A weighted average efficiency of the reduction is used as an index. The water withdrawal does not include recycled water from third-parties and rainwater.

[2] Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

SOURCE: Bridgestone