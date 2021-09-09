Bridgestone EMIA Partners with EVBox Group to Expand Europe's Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, and EVBox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, are today announcing a new, long-term partnership to expand Europe’s charging infrastructure with the installation of up to 3,500 new charging ports across Bridgestone’s European retail and service network, which includes leading brands such as Speedy and First Stop. The five-year project, which is the latest in Bridgestone’s support for the adoption of EVs as part of its commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, will begin in France and Italy and expand into the UK, Germany, Poland, Spain and other European countries.

Bridgestone’s new charging network will consist of both normal and fast charging stations installed in strategic locations and will be accessible to all EV drivers, both private and fleet vehicles; fast charging ports will be installed on high-demand routes for people in transit to quickly charge. The partnership will be facilitated through EVBox’s partner TSG, the European leader in technical services for mobility solutions, which will take a leading role in designing, installing and maintaining the EV charging infrastructure across Bridgestone’s European retail and service network.

Thanks to the partnership between Bridgestone and EVBox, EV drivers and fleets will get access to one of Europe’s largest charging networks, comprised of a public charging network of over 130,000 ports, and the 3,500 new charging ports through one single solution: a dedicated card or mobile app, facilitated through EVBox’s Charging Management Software.

Giving access to all these charging sessions across Europe, the app (or card) offers extra convenience and efficiency to its users through one centralised platform for payments and invoicing, providing data on recharging habits and will enable its users to travel from Madrid to Helsinki using the same unique solution.

Through the EVBox partnership, Bridgestone’s retail network will also be offering EV drivers the opportunity to buy and install at-home EV charging stations, strengthening the company’s commitment to improving the accessibility of EVs as a more sustainable mobility choice.

Investing to support Europe’s adoption of electric mobility

Bridgestone sees EVs as a huge opportunity to reduce CO2 emissions and make mobility more environmentally sustainable, particularly with 20 per cent of new car sales in Europe in 2025 expected to be EVs [1].

Yet there are still many barriers to overcome before a fully electric future can be realised: Bridgestone’s annual research on EV take-up across Europe found that, for the respondents who are not considering acquiring an EV, 50 per cent cited insufficient charging infrastructure as the reason why [2]. This challenge is being addressed by the EU ‘Fit for 55’ package, which is requiring Member States to expand charging capacity in line with the expected zero-emission car sales, and to install charging and fuelling points at regular intervals on major highways [3].

As part of its commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, Bridgestone is transforming its business to support the adoption of EVs. Through a fully integrated approach, Bridgestone is investing to develop premium tyres and tyres technologies for EVs as well as dedicated fleet and mobility solutions. The company is also partnering with leading EV manufacturers and developing an EV-ready retail and service network – offering electric vehicle maintenance and tyre services, EV charging and mobile services for EVs all under one roof. Helping to expand Europe’s charging infrastructure through the EVBox and TSG partnerships is a big milestone on this journey.

‘Evolving and growing alongside e-mobility and its demands’

Commenting on the announcement from Bridgestone and EVBox was Christophe de Valroger, Bridgestone EMIA’s VP Retail Operations: “Bridgestone is committed to helping drive the electric future into reality, partnering with leading EV manufacturers to develop premium tyres and sustainable technologies that meet the specific requirements of EVs. Also key to those efforts is building a truly EV-ready retail and service network. Through this partnership we will be supporting the much-needed expansion of Europe’s charging infrastructure, and providing EV drivers and fleet operators with the convenience and efficiency they demand. EVBox has been leading the creation of the EV charging industry since 2010; it’s definitely the right partner for us.”

“Bridgestone is a business passionate about shaping a sustainable future of mobility. We’ve seen this come to life through many of its recent announcements and partnerships, and we’re proud to be working alongside a company with like-minded ambitions,” said Bram Poeth, CCO at EVBox Group. “This collaboration marks the beginning of a new long-term partnership between industry leaders that will evolve and grow alongside e-mobility and its demands.”

*1 Source: Bridgestone internal estimates based on Frost & Sullivan, BCG, ACEA, LMC, Transport & Environment, and IHS, 2020

*2 Internal Bridgestone research, carried out in 2021 with over 3,000 European consumers across France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and UK

*3 Every 60 kilometres for electric charging and every 150 kilometres for hydrogen

SOURCE: Bridgestone