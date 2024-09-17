Bridgestone develops bespoke ultra-high-performance Potenza Sport A tyre for new audi e-tron GT family

Bridgestone, a global leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, has been chosen by Audi to develop bespoke ultra-high-performance tyres for the new Audi e-tron GT family. The collaboration continues Bridgestone’s long-standing relationship with Audi, with nearly every fifth car that the manufacturer sells globally equipped with Bridgestone tyres. As Audi’s trusted partner, Bridgestone developed a tyre to perfectly match the Audi e-tron GT’s “pure performance without compromise” ethos.

The result is the Bridgestone Potenza Sport A premium tyre, which has been developed to enhance the high-performance capabilities of the new Audi e-tron GT. As a globally OE-homologated tyre, the Bridgestone Potenza Sport A endured Audi’s rigorous testing. The tyre was recognised for providing the top performance required by Audi’s latest fully-electric S to RS performance models, while also delivering outstanding safety and sustainability.

The Potenza Sport A is Bridgestone’s first mass-produced tyre to incorporate 55% recycled and renewable materials1, following certification from International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS2.

“Through tyres such as the Bridgestone Potenza Sport A, we’re proud to be making mobility more sustainable, even for super high performing and powerful vehicles such as the new Audi e-tron GT,” commented Steven De Bock, Vice President Original Equipment at Bridgestone EMEA. “Our innovative tyres are helping to drive the next generation of electric vehicles. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport A marks the latest step in our trusted and strategic partnership with Audi.”

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport A tyre delivers best-in-class energy efficiency and extended battery range. The tyre boasts an EU label A grade in rolling resistance, contributing to the Audi e-tron GT’s exceptional range of around 500km. It also delivers outstanding safety and control to drivers, achieving a best-in-class EU label A grade for wet grip. This complements the Audi e-tron GT’s highly precise steering response during dynamic driving.

The Potenza Sport A tyre’s construction includes a unique tread design, reinforcement technology and a carcass design that’s specifically tailored to the e-tron GT. Bridgestone’s premium tyre has been custom-engineered to optimize handling, performance, and ride comfort.

Robin Stettner, Tyre Development engineer at AUDI AG, explained: “With up to 925 PS of power, the Audi RS e-tron GT performance is a blisteringly quick car that has been fully trimmed for driving dynamics. Delivering such performance and meeting our high standards regarding safety and sustainability, the Bridgestone Potenza Sport A is the perfect fit.”

Developed with sustainability in mind

The Bridgestone Potenza Sport A premium tyre has been developed with Bridgestone’s ENLITEN Technology to improve its sustainability characteristics and make it fully EV-ready, without any compromise on safety or performance. ENLITEN Technology typically enables a lower environmental impact through CO 2 emissions reduction, resource efficiency and material circularity, using recycled and renewable materials. The technology platform also enables Bridgestone to satisfy the major needs of electric vehicles such as the Audi e-tron GT, including improved energy efficiency, outstanding control, and reduced noise.

Demonstrating Bridgestone’s innovative capabilities to combine sustainability and performance, the new Potenza Sport A tyre marks another key milestone on the company’s journey toward using 100% sustainable materials by 20503.

Developed in Europe, the Bridgestone Potenza Sport A will be available in 265/35 R21 101XL Y (front) and 305/30 R21 104XL Y (rear) sizes. The premium tyre will be manufactured at Bridgestone’s cutting-edge plant near Rome, Italy which achieved ISCC PLUS certification in 2022. The Roma plant is ISO 50001 certified for efficient energy management. The plant’s entire tyre production process is 100% electric, with the electricity being produced from renewable sources4. This further contributes to Bridgestone’s sustainability ambitions.