Bridgestone and Webfleet to showcase their cutting-edge tyre and mobility solutions offering for fleets at IAA Transportation 2022

Together, Bridgestone and Webfleet are on a mission to move the world towards a sustainable future of mobility. IAA Transportation 2022, which will take place in Hannover, Germany from 19th to 25th September, will give fleets a unique opportunity to learn more about the products and data-driven mobility solutions Bridgestone and Webfleet can offer them to enhance their performance.

IAA attendees – whether fleets, OEMs or leaders in technology – will find the latest tyre innovations, advanced mobility solutions and integrated fleet management solutions at the Bridgestone booth. These will include Bridgestone’s premium tyre portfolio for fleets:

Bridgestone Ecopia H002 – enabling long-haul fleets to reduce the total cost of ownership and keep going even in challenging weather conditions through best-in-class fuel efficiency and wet traction, while cutting CO 2 emissions and offering year-round performance.* 1

– enabling long-haul fleets to reduce the total cost of ownership and keep going even in challenging weather conditions through best-in-class fuel efficiency and wet traction, while cutting CO emissions and offering year-round performance.* Bridgestone Duravis R002 – designed to help fleets lower their operational costs by significantly reducing cost per kilometre through outstanding wear performance and optimised fuel efficiency.* 2

– designed to help fleets lower their operational costs by significantly reducing cost per kilometre through outstanding wear performance and optimised fuel efficiency.* Bridgestone U-AP 002 – a high mileage, fuel and energy-saving city bus tyre that enhances sustainable and efficient urban mobility by reducing CO 2 emissions and the total cost of ownership (including for EVs).*

– a high mileage, fuel and energy-saving city bus tyre that enhances sustainable and efficient urban mobility by reducing CO emissions and the total cost of ownership (including for EVs).* Bandag – as a global leader in retreading solutions, Bridgestone-owned Bandag will present some of its key products that include: Bandag Regionals 002 – uncompromising tyres offering boosted wear performance, minimised cost per kilometre, optimised fuel efficiency and year-round safety. Bandag U-AP 002 – contributing to urban sustainable mobility with excellent mileage while being winter-ready and compatible with all kinds of powertrains (including EVs).

– as a global leader in retreading solutions, Bridgestone-owned Bandag will present some of its key products that include: And much more – Bridgestone will also be making exciting announcements around new products at the show

Fleetcare – a unique integrated tyre and fleet management solution

Beyond its premium tyre portfolio, Bridgestone will also showcase Fleetcare. A new and unique integrated tyre and fleet management solution, Fleetcare delivers enhanced efficiency and reduced operating costs to fleets thanks to a complete package from a single mobility partner.

Fleetcare combines Bridgestone’s premium tyres and tyre management solutions with Webfleet fleet management solution to help fleets fast-forward their business. Supported by proven technologies, Fleetcare is customisable to the unique needs of each fleet and aims to reduce total cost of ownership, increase customer satisfaction, save time, support compliance, maximise safety and security and enhance sustainability.

As part of its Fleetcare offering, Bridgestone will also unveil its new dedicated and off-the-shelf solution for small and medium truck & bus, commercial vans and passenger car fleets at the show.

Through new solutions like Fleetcare, Bridgestone showcases its ability to be the right partner to help fleets effectively navigate both the complex demands of their operations and the many possible mobility solutions a fleet can deploy on their growth journey.

Advanced and integrated mobility solutions

A range of other advanced mobility solutions will be on show, including:

Fuelcare – a powerful solution to optimise the key aspects of fleets’ operations which impact fuel consumption, including data-driven tyre configuration by vehicle, driving style monitoring and coaching, mileage reduction thanks to professional navigation, and detailed fuel monitoring and analytics.

– a powerful solution to optimise the key aspects of fleets’ operations which impact fuel consumption, including data-driven tyre configuration by vehicle, driving style monitoring and coaching, mileage reduction thanks to professional navigation, and detailed fuel monitoring and analytics. Trailercare – an all-in-one mileage-based solution for managing trailers, with GPS position and movement status, instant alerts (theft prevention), maintenance notifications and asset utilisation reporting, tyre management based on mileage and location, and the possibility to add a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) solution for trailers.

– an all-in-one mileage-based solution for managing trailers, with GPS position and movement status, instant alerts (theft prevention), maintenance notifications and asset utilisation reporting, tyre management based on mileage and location, and the possibility to add a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) solution for trailers. And many more digitised, connected and predictive tyre maintenance solutions based on telematics data, including RFID-enabled tyre inspections, rotations and servicing based on asset utilisation and predicted wear, efficient tyre maintenance based on vehicle location, as well as accurate tyre performance monitoring and early detection of potential issues.

Webfleet will also showcase its innovative fleet management solutions at the show, including:

Webfleet TPMS – checks tyre pressure and temperature in real time. With predictive tyre management, problems are detected before they lead to costly repairs or downtime. This helps cut running costs, improve road safety and reduce impact on the environment.

– checks tyre pressure and temperature in real time. With predictive tyre management, problems are detected before they lead to costly repairs or downtime. This helps cut running costs, improve road safety and reduce impact on the environment. Webfleet Video – combines dashcam footage with driving data to give you the full context of road incidents in real time. AI technology automatically identifies risky behaviour and notifies the driver, helping them avoid dangerous situations.

– combines dashcam footage with driving data to give you the full context of road incidents in real time. AI technology automatically identifies risky behaviour and notifies the driver, helping them avoid dangerous situations. Webfleet Tachograph Manager – the reliable all-in-one solution to download, analyse and archive your tachograph data.

– the reliable all-in-one solution to download, analyse and archive your tachograph data. Webfleet Vehicle Check – digitises your drivers’ day-to-day walkaround inspections. The mobile app minimises paperwork and streamlines the compliance process, meaning you can act quickly to resolve vehicle defects for safer operating conditions.

– digitises your drivers’ day-to-day walkaround inspections. The mobile app minimises paperwork and streamlines the compliance process, meaning you can act quickly to resolve vehicle defects for safer operating conditions. Webfleet Work App – helps drivers manage daily tasks and access best-in-class navigation.

Webfleet gives fleet customers the data-driven insights and tools they need to improve their fleet and mobility performance and take advantage of the new opportunities arising from the connected world. With Webfleet’s products and solutions, users can take action to reduce fuel consumption, increase safety, go electric, increase productivity while staying compliant with tacograph regulations and much more.

Taco van der Leij, Vice President Europe Webfleet said: ‘We’re very excited to join as Bridgestone at IAA Transportation 2022, where we’ll demonstrate what Webfleet does best: enabling businesses to optimise their fleet performance and keep trucks on the road. We are proud to offer high quality services and welcome fleets of all sizes to find out for themselves just how much they can achieve with our advanced solutions. Since its birth in Leipzig in 1999, Webfleet has been and continues to be a core product and a leader in the German Transport industry. We are proud to choose IAA again as the event where we will demonstrate and launch our latest innovations.’

A strong commitment to sustainable mobility solutions

As a sustainable solutions company and a leading partner for fleets, Bridgestone has a strong commitment to making businesses more efficient and sustainable through its portfolio of premium tyres, tyre-centric technologies, and advanced mobility solutions that include Webfleet.

This is one example of how sustainability is a key principle of Bridgestone’s and its continued efforts to support the realisation of a sustainable society by providing social and customer value. The Bridgestone E8 Commitment is at the heart of this and consists of eight focus areas – Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease and Empowerment – that guide Bridgestone’s strategic priorities, decision-making and actions throughout every area of the business.

Mark Tejedor, Vice President Commercial Replacement and OE at Bridgestone EMIA said: “As a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, we’re happy to return to IAA Transportation with not just our premium tyre portfolio, but also with Webfleet and our exceptional offering of advanced mobility solutions. We’re also looking forward to presenting Fleetcare to the world and reconnecting with our customers and partners alike. At Bridgestone, we’re committed to providing fleets with maximum efficiency, convenience and sustainability today and tomorrow, and everything we’ll be presenting at IAA Transportation 2022 will reflect this. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store.”