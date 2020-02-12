Brexit: impact on ACEA statistics

As of 1 February 2020, the United Kingdom is no longer part of the European Union. This will have a major impact on the statistical press releases, publications and statistics published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

Statistical press releases

Although the UK was still part of the EU in January 2020, ACEA has decided to base the entire 2020 cycle of press releases – including the month of January – on the new EU27 aggregate (excluding the United Kingdom). This will improve clarity in reporting data and will result in one full-year total for 2020 based on a single perimeter, ie the EU27.

For the reference periods January 2020 and later, ACEA will make a new aggregate available for the EU with 27 member states covering registrations of cars and commercial vehicles as follows:

New passenger car registrations – January 2020 Press release on Tuesday 18 February 2020

New commercial vehicle registrations– January 2020 Press release on Tuesday 25 February 2020

New passenger car registrations by fuel type – Quarter 1 2020 Press release on Wednesday 8 May 2020



For year-on-year comparisons, ACEA will re-calculate historical data to adjust those data sets to the new EU27 perimeter.

SOURCE: ACEA