bp unveils first bp pulse EV charging hub at TravelCenters of America site in Jacksonville, Florida

bp celebrated the opening of its new electric vehicle charging hub at a TravelCenters of America (TA) site in Jacksonville, Florida, expanding its network of EV chargers in the US. The charging site is the first of at least 40 to open at TA locations across the country.

“As we expand our EV charging network in the US, I am thrilled to unveil our first of many hubs at TA locations. These sites are strategically located across key highway corridors that provide our customers with enroute charging when and where they need it most, while offering convenient amenities, like restaurants and restrooms.” Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas

The charging hub along the I-95 offers 12 ultra-fast EV charging bays with 400kW DC fast chargers. Customers have access to onsite amenities while charging, such as Popeyes, Subway, convenience store, WiFi, ATM, and more.

Convenience & mobility are key pillars of bp’s strategy to transform to an integrated energy company. With a retail network of more than 8,000 locations across 46 states, bp pulse has begun installing ultra-fast chargers at sites in bp’s family of brands, new-to-industry sites, and other destinations to make EV charging convenient and accessible.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring new forms of energy to our customers as we support their changing mobility needs, while leveraging the best of bp and TA, and ultimately showcasing bp’s transformation to an integrated energy company. While this is significant, to our loyal customers and guests, rest assured TA will continue to provide the same safe and reliable fueling options it has offered for over 50 years, regardless of the type of fuel.” Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America

>Today bp has 37,500 EV charging bays worldwide and aims for more than 100,000 globally by 2030.

