BP details COVID-19 response and provides market update

BP today set out actions it is taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing market disruption. It also provided an update on factors expected to affect its first quarter results.

Chief executive Bernard Looney said:

“The world is in a fight against COVID-19 and I want to thank all the people looking after us. The nurses and doctors, the first responders and the police. The people keeping food shops open and deliveries happening. And also the people we don’t see so much, like those behind the technologies that mean we can stay connected with our loved ones and with our work colleagues. Many, many are giving their time and risking their own well-being so that we can stay safe and sound. We rely on them, we are indebted to them, and I want to pay tribute to the sacrifices they are making on our behalf.

At BP we are mobilising in our own way across the BP world, taking action with three clear objectives: protecting our people; supporting the communities where we live and work; and strengthening our finances.

Protecting our people

I want to recognize the courage and commitment of thousands of our people out in the field – in retail, offshore, at our plants and elsewhere. I also applaud the adaptability of everyone working from home as they support our operations. Together, we continue to help supply the energy the world needs.

We are doing our best to keep everyone healthy: Our operations: Changing shift patterns to make social distancing easier; restricting workplace access; increasing testing; and enabling safe isolation and evacuation of any suspected cases.

Our retail sites: Boosting precautions to protect both staff and customers with increased cleaning; providing personal protective equipment for staff; installing screens; and implementing social distancing in our stores.

Our projects: Reducing non-essential activity and manning levels where possible to reduce the risk of the virus spreading. With a large population in a remote, closely confined worksite, we have decided to remove thousands of construction staff from the Tangguh expansion project in Indonesia.

Our team: Offering psychological support in many ways, recognizing this is a mental health challenge as well as a physical health threat.

Job security is a big worry at this time, so we have taken the decision that for the next three months no BP employees will be laid off as a result of virus-related cost cutting. We simply do not want to add another burden during what is already an incredibly stressful time for individuals and families.

SOURCE: BP