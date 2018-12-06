Bosch presents completely revised 29th edition of its Automotive Handbook

Since it was first issued in 1932, the Bosch Automotive Handbook has become one of the world’s most successful reference book for topics concerning automotive technologies. More than 1.5 million copies of the book with its traditional dark-blue cover have already been published in a total of 12 languages. Generations of students of engineering disciplines, automotive master students, engineers, motor-vehicle experts, researchers and developers at the automotive industry used it as a reference. The 10th and totally revised edition is now available at the bookshops since end of November 2018. The latest edition of the Automotive Handbook already comprises 1 780 content pages.

Focus of the revision

For this new edition, most of all the chapters “powertrain” and “operating fluids” were completely revised. Besides conventional types of transmissions for motor vehicles driven by combustion engines, powertrains of hybrid and electric vehicles have also been added. As they are described in detail, the chapter is now more than twice as long as it was before. The “operating fluids” chapter was complemented by comprehensive descriptions of alternative fuels, coolants for air-conditioning systems and urea-water solutions. In addition, there is also a new chapter about different seals installed at several different locations within each vehicle. This chapter is a completely new one as there was no such chapter before. Accordingly, the contents added deal with latest developments regarding automotive technologies.

SOURCE: Bosch