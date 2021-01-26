BorgWarner to supply transfer cases for Nissan SUV and pick-up

BorgWarner has secured a contract to supply its durable part-time transfer cases to the Japanese car manufacturer Nissan, for production of its Navara pick-up and Paladin SUV models. This business marks the first time BorgWarner has supplied transfer cases to Nissan, significantly extending its existing relationship with the manufacturer. The company’s two-speed, shift-on-the-fly transfer case features driver-selectable controls with electric motor for quick, smooth and accurate shifting between different drive modes.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to provide BorgWarner’s proven transfer case technology to Nissan for production on various platforms,” said Dr. Volker Weng, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Transmission Systems. “With our experience in the development of all-wheel drive solutions, we are able to provide a part-time transfer case that enables improved vehicle dynamics and performance. This is our first collaboration with Nissan in this area and we look forward to supporting their business goals by delivering exceptional technology, quality and value.”

Part-time transfer cases offer various operating ranges, including two-wheel drive (2WD) high, four-wheel drive (4WD) high and 4WD low. A 2WD high range is normally used on paved, dry roads; 4WD high is used for extra traction on snow-covered roads or when driving off-road on flat terrain; and 4WD low is for driving off-road on rough terrain or when climbing or descending steep grades. The advanced transfer case solution from BorgWarner offers impressive performance across operating ranges allowing the driver to shift between two-wheel and all-wheel drive modes. The system provides superior noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance for superior drivability regardless of the terrain, along with speedy drive mode shifting of 0.7 seconds or less and range shifting of one second or less. Featuring a die cast aluminum case and cover for mass optimization, its advanced sensing and functional safety qualities make it suitable for use with both gasoline and diesel-powered combustion engines.

