BorgWarner showcases electrification portfolio at SIAT 2024

BorgWarner highlights latest high-voltage drivetrain developments including eMotor, inverter, and integrated drive module

BorgWarner presents its latest electrification products at the Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT) 2024, which will be held at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Center, January 23-25, 2024. BorgWarner will showcase these products in booths 238 and 241 in zone C of the exhibition area. They will demonstrate high-voltage drivetrain innovation, including eMotors, inverters, drive modules, and battery systems. Advanced thermal management products, including high-voltage eFans as well as air and coolant heaters for air and coolant, will also be shown.

“BorgWarner’s electrification portfolio is well represented at this year’s SIAT Expo,” said Sudhir Kumar Chawla, Managing Director of BorgWarner Emissions Systems India. “SIAT is an opportunity for visitors to gain insights into BorgWarner’s vision for electrified mobility and see our latest products and technological advances.”

High-voltage product development dominates the BorgWarner booth. The latest 800V inverter uses Viper silicon carbide power modules that optimize conduction and reduce switching losses by up to 70% versus silicon-based technology. The high-voltage hairpin eMotor HVH320 is a powerful and durable electric motor/generator for use in on- or off-highway commercial vehicles and other special high-power applications. It features world-class power density with peak efficiency greater than 97%. BorgWarner’s integrated drive module iDM220 is a modular platform designed to be customized for individual applications. It satisfies 150 to 250kW power requirements in 400V systems, and up to 500kW in 800V form.

Thermal management solutions at the BorgWarner booth include the high-voltage coolant heater, high-voltage air heater and a range of eFans that provide cost-effective cooling for electric commercial vehicles. eCoolers for power electronics and intercell battery thermal management are also featured.

Also showcased at BorgWarner’s booth are DC fast chargers and the 9AKM 150CYC battery system, which uses cylindrical cell (CYC) battery modules with very high energy density for long-range applications. BorgWarner’s electric torque-vectoring disconnect (eTVD) unit will also be shown. Its combined torque vectoring and disconnect functions enables a single motor on the rear axle to minimize energy losses versus the typical twin motor layout.

SOURCE: BorgWarner