BorgWarner releases 2023 Sustainability Report, outlining its progress on ESG targets and role in world’s transition to eMobility

BorgWarner today released its 2023 Sustainability Report, “ Accelerating Action ,” highlighting the progress the company made in 2022 toward meeting its environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance (ESG) objectives and outlining additional goals for 2023 and beyond.

“2022 was another year of significant progress for BorgWarner. I am incredibly proud of the contributions of every person in our company, collectively working together toward the same goals,” said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. “At our 2023 Investor Day earlier this month, we unveiled Charging Forward 2027, which underscores our commitment to operating sustainably as we accelerate our electrification strategy. The continued support of our employees and collaboration with industry partners enables us to build on our momentum, in pursuit of a clean, energy-efficient world and achieving carbon neutrality by 2035.”

As detailed in the report, BorgWarner is committed to being a sector leader in sustainability and accelerating the world’s transition to eMobility. Highlights include: