BorgWarner Named One of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies

BorgWarner has been named one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies after a research team conducted a thorough review and ranked large, publicly held companies based on 200 key indicators and nearly 30 issues related to environmental, social and corporate governance. Companies on the list serve a variety of industries, including retail, finance, food and beverage, and more; BorgWarner is one of just a few automotive companies to receive this honor.

“Sustainability truly is at the core of our work every day,” said Frederic Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. “At BorgWarner, our vision is to achieve a clean, energy-efficient world, and this recognition from Barron’s validates we’re taking the right steps in our pursuit of making our vision a reality.”

To ensure BorgWarner’s sustainability efforts are consistent, the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors periodically reviews the company’s sustainability activities and provides recommendations to further enhance its sustainability strategy, policies and procedures. Additionally, to meet its environmental objectives across the supply chain, BorgWarner engages its suppliers in using green materials and processes. The company also provides its suppliers with avenues for free training to ensure expectations and sustainable principles are being met.

“Decades ago BorgWarner made the commitment to do our part in preserving our natural resources, and today we continue to make great strides in creating and maintaining safe, clean environments for our employees, customers and stakeholders,” continued Lissalde.

While manufacturing its industry leading propulsion systems, the company continuously strives to find ways to reduce emissions, conserve water and energy, and increase efficiency. Another key sustainability practice at BorgWarner is mandating a comprehensive recycling program at its facilities worldwide. The company has established active recycling programs at 100 percent of its facilities.

For more information on BorgWarner’s extensive sustainability efforts, visit https://www.borgwarner.com/docs/default-source/default-document-library/2018-sustainability-report.pdf.

