BorgWarner joins Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge aimed at significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Aligns with BorgWarner’s pursuit of carbon neutrality

BorgWarner Inc., (BorgWarner) today announced that it has joined the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Climate Challenge, a national leadership initiative that calls on chief executive officers, university presidents and state and local leaders to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, create jobs, and promote healthy, safe and thriving communities. Partners of the Better Climate Challenge make a public commitment to take environmental action, including a 50% or more reduction in GHG emissions over the course of 10 years.

By joining the Better Climate Challenge, BorgWarner is further committing to pursuing an aggressive energy efficiency target to demonstrate how it is prioritizing energy efficiency as a decarbonization strategy. The company will leverage its existing organization-wide plan with GHG reduction milestones and further expand on it as needed by the DOE. Additionally, it will commit to participating in at least one working group to discuss barriers to achieve goals, exchange best practices with other partners and work to identify solutions. As required by all participants, BorgWarner will make its energy performance data available by reporting its GHG findings annually for the duration of the 10-year challenge.

“BorgWarner is proud and excited to accept the DOE’s challenge of strengthening the clean energy economy,” said Dr. Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc. and President and General Manager, Drivetrain Systems and Sustainability Steering Committee Champion. “We look forward to uniting and collaborating with partnering organizations to share ideas, resources and solutions while taking measurable steps to address climate change in BorgWarner’s pursuit of becoming carbon neutral by 2035.”

BorgWarner will join other participating mobility leaders including Ford, General Motors, Cummins Inc. and Lear Corporation, among others representing a wide variety of industries within the U.S.

