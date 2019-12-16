BorgWarner expands aftermarket portfolio with three Beru branded product lines and AWD spare parts

BorgWarner has announced several additions to its portfolio of market-leading, original equipment (OE) quality aftermarket products. Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the company expects to become the exclusive aftermarket distributor of its market-leading BERU® glow plugs, glow plug controllers and ignition coils to provide more streamlined distribution to its aftermarket customers in Europe. In addition, BorgWarner plans to expand their aftermarket portfolio offering a broad range of spare parts for all-wheel drive (AWD) couplings.

“BERU® is one of the leading brands for ignition technology,” said Michael Boe, Vice President & General Manager of the Global Aftermarket. “This latest addition opens up new opportunities for our customers to increase their premium spare part offerings and promote their business with one of the most popular and best-selling products in the field of ignition technology.”

Due to BorgWarner’s broad aftermarket portfolio and its long-standing expertise in this segment, customers continue to benefit from availability, excellent delivery performance, and service quality. All BorgWarner aftermarket products are manufactured and tested in line with the stringent quality standards – and with the same dedication – that form the basis for BorgWarner’s excellent reputation as an OE manufacturer for the automotive industry.

With the new additions, BorgWarner’s comprehensive range of aftermarket solutions includes turbochargers, remanufactured turbochargers, EGR valves and remanufactured EGR valves, coolers, thermostats, and now BERU glow plugs, glow plug controllers and ignition coils. The AWD coupling spare part portfolio comprises filter kits and pump kits for particle free, flawless system operation, sensor kits for perfect control, and special oils that ensure a constant oil flow and support an ideal distribution of the driving power. The products can be shipped quickly and efficiently from BorgWarner’s central warehouse in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany.

As a technology leader and driving force in propulsion solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles, BorgWarner’s technologies are found in the vehicles of renowned manufacturers around the world. With more than 700 additional BERU product numbers, BorgWarner provides the full range of OE technology and OE quality products. This includes a range of more than 200 BERU glow plugs, more than 50 types of BERU glow plug controllers and more than 400 different BERU ignition coils, covering over 28,200 different vehicle types in Europe.