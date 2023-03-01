BorgWarner completes acquisition of Hubei Surpass Sun Electric (SSE) charging business

BorgWarner Inc. announced that it has completed its acquisition of Hubei Surpass Sun Electric’s (SSE’s) Electric Vehicle Charging Solution, Smart Grid and Smart Energy businesses

BorgWarner Inc. announced that it has completed its acquisition of Hubei Surpass Sun Electric’s (SSE’s) Electric Vehicle Charging Solution, Smart Grid and Smart Energy businesses. The acquisition is an important move for BorgWarner’s electrification business in Asia and is expected to complement the company’s existing charging footprint in Europe and North America.

We believe SSE is an excellent strategic fit as BorgWarner bolsters its charging expertise and footprint, capitalizing on the profound industry shift towards electrification. For more information on BorgWarner’s strategic move to complement its existing charging footprint, you can refer to the press release – BorgWarner to Acquire Charging Business of Hubei Surpass Sun Electric (SSE)

SOURCE: BorgWarner