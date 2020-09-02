BorgWarner commences private exchange offer and consent solicitation for Delphi Technologies’ outstanding 5.00% Senior Notes due 2025

BorgWarner Inc. (“BorgWarner”) announced today, in connection with its previously announced proposed acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC (“Delphi Technologies”) in an all-stock transaction (the “Transaction”), that it is commencing a private exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) and related consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) with respect to Delphi Technologies’ outstanding 5.00% Senior Notes due 2025 listed in the table below (the “DT Notes”).

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: BorgWarner