BMW X3 earns highest safety award from IIHS

The 2023 BMW X3, a midsize luxury SUV, earns a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

To qualify for TOP SAFETY PICK+ in 2023, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

In contrast, for the lower-tier TOP SAFETY PICK award, an acceptable rating in the updated side test is enough, and vehicles only need to demonstrate advanced or superior performance in the daytime pedestrian test.

The X3 meets all the requirements for the “plus,” with a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime evaluations and good-rated headlights supplied on all trims.

SOURCE: BMW Group