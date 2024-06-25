BMW X2 snags 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK award

The 2024 BMW X2, a small SUV, earns the TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The 2024 BMW X2, a small SUV, earns the TOP SAFETY PICK award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety with stellar ratings for crashworthiness and crash avoidance.

To qualify for the 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK award, vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests; an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation; and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels.

Redesigned for 2024, the X2 comes with one type of headlight for all trims, and it earns a good rating in the IIHS test. The SUV’s standard front crash prevention system earns a good rating in the Institute’s pedestrian test.

The X2 isn’t eligible for the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award because it hasn’t undergone the updated moderate overlap test. The higher-tier award requires a good or acceptable rating in the updated test, which adds a second dummy in the back seat.

SOURCE: IIHS