BMW Group wins iF Design Gold Award 2021 for the design presentation of the BMW iX

The BMW Group’s #NEXTGen 2020 streaming event excited fans of the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands around the world, but also impressed experienced design experts. Indeed, a jury assembled by the German Design Council named the innovative presentation format as an iF Design Award 2021 winner in the Communication discipline. The Gold Award – the highest distinction in the competition – was presented to the virtual design world premiere of the BMW iX which, as the highlight of #NEXTGen 2020, attracted particular attention. The jury noted that the reveal for the BMW Group’s new technology flagship had set new standards in communication: “Thanks to BMW, fully digital events have levelled up. Innovative and mysterious, this is high-end, state-of-the-art programming for our times. What a beautiful and inviting way to introduce the new fully electric BMW iX.”

Public curiosity in the BMW iX was stoked ahead of #NEXTGen 2020 by the informative and entertaining “Chasing iNEXT” infotainment series produced in the style of streaming platforms. The innovative unveiling was then staged in a specially created aesthetic using sophisticated studio technology and virtual effects. “The design team of the fully digital streamcast event #NEXTGen 2020 by the BMW Group pushed virtual production to the max by adding augmented reality layers, as well as creating beautiful design-worlds,” continued the statement from the iF Design Award jury.

“We are delighted to receive the Gold Award and would like to express our sincere thanks to the jury,” said Alexander Bilgeri, Head of Corporate Communications Strategy, Messaging, Communication Channels for the BMW Group. “Our infotainment series ‘Chasing iNEXT’ and the presentation of the BMW iX were key elements of #NEXTGen 2020. We opened doors for the film crew to our development departments which otherwise remain closed, and this enabled an unprecedented delve behind the scenes of our Research and Innovation Centre (FIZ). The design presentation of the iX provided the grand finale of ‘Chasing iNEXT’, and the iF Gold Award is a fantastic compliment to all BMW Group employees.”

Stefan Ponikva, Vice President BMW Brand Experience, adds: “A massive thank you to the jury. The development of #NEXTGen in 2019 gave the BMW Group a new and innovative in-house format which could underpin our claim to innovation leadership in the field of communication as well. #NEXTGen offers us a high degree of creative freedom when it comes to communicating our philosophy and our content on the BMW Group channels and those of its brands. We are breaking completely new ground and adapting our communications activities to the landscape of the digital age and our customers’ requirements. This involves setting new trends and we are delighted to have won this important prize.”

With the presentation format chosen for #NEXTGen 2020, the BMW Group factored in both the technological possibilities of the digital era and the requirements of the ongoing pandemic. The content released online to date, which can be accessed at www.bmw.com/nextgen, provides a far-reaching insight into the FIZ. Presented alongside the BMW iX were a series of other trailblazing vehicle concepts, such as the MINI Vision Urbanaut and BMW Motorrad Concept CE 04, as well as fascinating and entertaining video clips focusing on artificial intelligence, the new BMW Driving Simulation Centre, electric drive systems, connectivity and virtual collaboration. Film contributions, interviews and panel discussions provided background information on the latest technologies, collaborations and future trends involved in shaping the face of individual mobility in the future.

The BMW Group also collected six other iF Design Awards this year. “The BMW Individual – Symbols of Suprematism” campaign and the artwork for “THE 8” earned the company two further distinctions in the Communication category. The BMW i Interaction EASE was presented with an iF Design Award in the Professional Concept discipline. And the BMW Concept i4, BMW M4 GT3 and BMW iX all gained recognition for their design excellence in the Product category.

The iF Design Award is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious seals of quality for outstanding design achievements. The winners are decided by a jury of international design experts in an array of categories such as Product Design, Packaging Design, Architecture, User Experience, Service and Communication Design. Alongside exterior design, the criteria for the renowned award, which has been presented annually since 1953, include the degree of innovativeness, ergonomics, functionality and environmental compatibility on display.

The BMW Group received the following distinctions at the iF Design Award 2021:

iF Gold Award #NEXTGen 2020 Discipline: Communication

iF Design Award BMW iX Discipline: Product

iF Design Award BMW Concept i4 Discipline: Product

iF Design Award BMW M4 GT3 Discipline: Product

iF Design Award THE 8 Artwork Discipline: Communication

iF Design Award The BMW Individual – Discipline: Communication

Symbols of Suprematism

iF Design Award BMW i Interaction EASE Discipline: Professional Concept

SOURCE: BMW