BMW Group: Update for the Dingolfing electric pioneer

Model update of the BMW iX celebrates production start in Dingolfing

Today, the model update of the all-electric BMW iX celebrated its start of production at the BMW Group plant in Dingolfing. The electric pioneer, which has been manufactured at the site since 2021 and has since been sold over 130,000 units worldwide, receives a comprehensive update in March 2025 – offering increased performance, range and sportiness.

BMW’s longest-range electric model.

The new BMW iX impresses with up to 25% higher drive power, significantly improved efficiency and a range of up to 701 kilometers in the WLTP cycle (BMW iX xDrive60: WLTP combined (EnVKV): Energy consumption 21.9 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions 0 g/km; CO2 class A). The BMW iX is thus the most long-range electric model in the BMW Group’s portfolio and the company’s most important all-electric new model in 2025 – before the “New Class” makes its debut at the end of the year.

The new BMW iX also presents a more dynamic design than ever before: The vehicle is now available with the M Sport package and M Sport Pro package for the first time, which enhance the sporty appearance both inside and out. New exterior colours such as Arctic Race Blue metallic, Dune Grey metallic, Carbon Black metallic, BMW Individual Frozen Deep Grey metallic, BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic, Tanzanite Blue metallic and Space Silver are also offered.

Pioneering the all-electric era in Dingolfing.

Plant Manager Christoph Schröder states: “The BMW iX is a special vehicle for us. Four years ago, at its launch, it paved the way for many future technologies here on-site. And: It marked the beginning of the all-electric vehicle era in our plant.” Meanwhile, a total of four electric models – the BMW iX, the BMW i7, and the all-electric versions of the 5 Series sedan and Touring – are being produced at the Lower Bavarian site, along with five plug-in hybrids. The BMW iX plays a crucial role in the model program of the entire company in the segment of all-electric mid-size and upper-class SAVs.

SOURCE: BMW Group