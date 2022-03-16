BMW Group: Technology and exclusivity in a new dimension

At today's BMW Group Annual Conference, Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development, presents the first details of the future BMW 7 Series

A few weeks before its world premiere and on the occasion of today’s BMW Group Annual Conference, Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development, presents details of the new BMW 7 Series. The focus is initially on technology highlights, a new front-end design based on hallmark BMW design features and a unique interior experience consisting of digital features and exclusive materials. In April, the premium car manufacturer will present the all-electric BMW i7 (combined power consumption: 19.7 – 18.9 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; electric range: 580 – 610 km according to WLTP; up to an estimated 305 mi EPA electric range; forecast based on the vehicle’s development status to date) and with it the entire new BMW 7 Series. Being the first all-electric luxury sedan in the world, it brings innovative driving pleasure to the road with a range of more than 600 kilometers.

With the all-electric BMW i7, the Bavarian premium automobile manufacturer is expanding its range of locally emission-free vehicles to the exclusive segment of its top-of-the-range models. “The new BMW 7 Series is absolutely trail-blazing in every respect. Like no other model, the BMW 7 Series stands for BMW’s innovative strength,” says Weber. “The all-electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series. It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers.”

In the BMW i7, the characteristic design elements of twin round headlights and BMW grille have been completely reinterpreted to achieve a modern and distinctive look. Some of the special design statements are upper light elements made of exclusive crystal glass and the illuminated contour of the kidney grille.

In the interior, the focus is on the innovative user experience created with new My Modes and the latest generation of the iDrive operating system. My Modes enable the driver to precisely customise the car’s driving characteristics and interior ambience. In addition to the BMW Curved Display, a new type of light and function strip on the instrument panel and the doors provides a visual and haptic quality that is as modern as it is exclusive. The BMW Interaction Bar is part of the ambient lighting and also features integrated control buttons. In addition, the newly developed Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof adds to the feeling of spaciousness, modernity and well-being that prevails in the interior of the new BMW 7 Series with LED light threads that can be individually adjusted.

The rear of the BMW i7 offers outstanding travel comfort and sets new entertainment standards offering a unique cinematic experience. The BMW Theatre Screen, which moves out of the roof liner, is an ultra-wide screen with a 31 inch screen, 32 : 9 panoramic display format and 8K streaming resolution. It transforms the rear seats into an exclusive, private cinema lounge where passengers can select their personal entertainment programme from a diverse range of streaming offers and enjoy watching it while driving in BMW’s new top-of-the-range models.

SOURCE: BMW Group