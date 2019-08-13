BMW Group sales increase further in July

BMW Group sales continued their positive trend in July: worldwide deliveries were up 1.3% on the same month last year, with a total of 183,487 premium BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles sold. This brings the company’s total sales for the year to date to 1,436,382 (+0.9%). This growth was achieved despite ongoing volatility in several markets around the world.

“In a highly competitive and challenging global market, our new model rollout continues to have a positive impact on our sales result, with new highs recorded both in the month and the year to date. This year, the BMW brand is launching 21 new or revised models and those already on the market are proving very popular with customers,” said Pieter Nota, member of the BMW AG Board of Management responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales. “Sales of our BMW X vehicles are up over 27% in July; the launch of the new BMW X6 later this year is the final step in the complete renewal and expansion of this hugely successful range of vehicles. Meanwhile the pioneering BMW i3 is more popular than ever, with sales achieving double-digit growth once again in July.”

Overall sales of BMW brand vehicles grew by 1.6% in July, with a total of 157,062 delivered to customers worldwide in the month. That result brings the brand’s sales total for the first seven months of the year to 1,233,075 / +1.6%. Both figures represent new highs for the brand. The new or revised BMW X vehicles continue to be the brand’s biggest growth drivers, with global sales of the BMW X2 up 43.6% in July, while sales of the BMW X3 rose by 56.7%. In total, 72,147 BMW X vehicles were delivered to customers worldwide in the month, accounting for 45.9% of the brand’s overall sales.

Almost six years after it was first launched, sales of the innovative BMW i3 achieved double-digit growth in July with 2,691 vehicles (+12.6%) delivered to customers worldwide. Ahead of the upcoming market launch of the new BMW 330e* plug-in hybrid, overall sales of BMW Group electrified vehicles were lower than in July last year, with 10,069 (-5.4%) fully-electric and plug-in hybrid BMW and MINI brand vehicles delivered worldwide. As well as the electrified BMW 3 Series, this year will also see the launch of the new BMW X5 xDrive45e* plug-in hybrid and the fully-electric MINI Cooper SE*, which has generated significant customer interest since it was first revealed in July. By 2023, the BMW Group will have 25 electrified models on the market, more than half of which will be fully electric.

In a highly competitive segment, and with the company maintaining its focus on profitability, MINI brand sales were at the previous year’s level in July with a total of 26,031 (‑0.8%) delivered worldwide. Sales in the year to date totalled 200,379 (‑3.5%).

BMW Motorrad sales continue to grow strongly, with year-to-date deliveries up 7.3% (109,280). In July, a total of 16,092 (+8.3%) premium BMW Motorrad motorcycles and maxi scooters were delivered to customers around the world.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: BMW Group