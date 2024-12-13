BMW Group Plant Regensburg sets new record, with 100,000 fully-electric vehicles produced in 2024

More than a third of BMWs produced in Regensburg are electrified this year

BMW Group Plant Regensburg has achieved another major milestone: As projected, the threshold of 100,000 fully-electric vehicles produced since the start of the year was reached today. The milestone vehicle, which came off the assembly line in Regensburg today, watched by Milan Nedeljković, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production, is a BMW iX1. The vehicle, finished in Blue Bay Lagoon metallic, will be shipped to overseas, to the island of La Réunion. The plant has produced this successful premium compact model for customers worldwide since November 2022.

Nedeljković: “We offer a very wide range of fully-electric vehicles across all key segments. Our German plants produce these vehicles for the global market, delivering a major contribution to the growth of e-mobility.”

Regensburg Plant Director Armin Ebner offers a correspondingly positive assessment of the year: “We are meeting customer needs with our BMW iX1 and BMW iX2 models. I am especially proud of our team at Plant Regensburg, who once again showed tremendous commitment and flexibility, despite volatile market conditions. We have achieved our projected growth target for production of fully-electric vehicles in Regensburg in 2024, as promised.

More than a third of the vehicles built at our plant this year were electrified – i.e. a plug-in hybrid or an all-electric model. In 2024, we will substantially exceed last year’s figure of 238,301 BMW vehicles built in Regensburg –with annual production of well over 330,000 units in total.”

More than 1,400 BMW X1 and BMW X2 models are currently coming off the production line at BMW Group Plant Regensburg every workday. The core BMW X1 model will be produced with all drive train variants: as a combustion-engine vehicle and plug-in hybrid, alongside the fully-electric BMW iX1.

“Our plant has become even more digital, more circular and more efficient overall this year,” says Ebner. “We are systematically driving our transformation towards electromobility and the BMW iFactory – an intelligently connected digital factory.” Recent accolades, such as being named “FACTORY OF THE YEAR” 2024 in the category “excellent large-series assembly” and receiving the “Best Cars Award” for the BMW X1 from trade journal auto motor und sport in 2024, provide impressive proof of this. “I would like to extend a big thank you to our entire plant team and our partners for everything we have achieved together.”

SOURCE: BMW Group