BMW Group once again reduces CO2 emissions across vehicle fleet in 2022

Based on preliminary internal calculations, EU fleet-wide emissions came in at 105 grams CO2 per kilometre (WLTP) for 2022

The BMW Group continued to systematically reduce its emissions and, based on preliminary internal calculations, lowered its EU fleet-wide CO2 emissions by more than nine percent from 2021 to 2022.

With emissions of 105 grams per kilometre, according to WLTP (2021: 115.9 grams per kilometre), based on preliminary calculations for 2022, the company once again outperformed the fleet target limit set by the European Union EU27+2 (EU, Norway, Iceland) of 127 grams per kilometre by 22 grams.

In addition to further increases in vehicle efficiency, the reduction in emissions can largely be attributed to successful implementation of the company’s electrification strategy. The BMW Group sold a total of more than 215,000 fully-electric vehicles worldwide in 2022 – an increase of almost 108 percent, compared to the previous year. Fully-electric vehicles accounted for nearly nine percent of total sales last year. The goal is to increase this figure to 15 percent in 2023. The BMW Group also aims for more than 50 percent of its sales volumes to come from fully-electric vehicles no later than 2030.

The BMW Group became the first German automotive manufacturer to join the Business Ambition for 1.5° C campaign launched by the Science-Based Targets Initiative and is committed to the goal of complete climate neutrality throughout the entire value chain.

As the next step in this direction, the BMW Group plans to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 40 percent per vehicle throughout the entire lifecycle – supply chain, production and use phase – from 2019 levels by 2030.

SOURCE: BMW Group