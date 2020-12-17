BMW Group once again most popular employer

The BMW Group has successfully defended its number-one spot in the Trendence Young Professionals Barometer in Germany since 2012 and came out on top for the ninth consecutive year in 2020. At the same time, a majority of students in Germany rated the BMW Group among the top companies this year, earning it second place in the business category in the Trendence Graduate Barometer 2020. The BMW Group also ranked fourth in the engineering category and sixth among young IT talents – making it the most attractive company in the automotive sector for IT graduates. The BMW Group also moved up one place from last year in the current Trendence School Leaver Barometer and now ranks fourth.

“Our goal is to recruit the best talents in a highly competitive market. The perception as an attractive employer, especially among young talents and students, is a decisive success factor for this. Our opportunities for training and development, the flexible job options and, above all, the chance to work in diverse teams on the sustainable and connected mobility of the future strengthens our position as an attractive employer,” says Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board of Management responsible for Human Resources, and Labour Relations Director at BMW AG.

Universum Study: “World’s most attractive employer”

In the global study conducted by Universum, the BMW Group took fourth place in the IT and engineering categories, directly behind Google, Microsoft and Apple. The BMW Group is also the most attractive automotive manufacturer worldwide for business students – securing its leading position among global automotive manufacturers across all disciplines.

SOURCE: BMW