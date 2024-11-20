BMW Group France, CEVA Logistics testing vehicle distribution using electric car carrier in Île-de-France

CEVA Logistics will deliver new BMW, MINI vehicles to BMW Group partners in Paris with its first electric car transporter in France

Since September, CEVA Logistics has been delivering new BMW and MINI vehicles to its network of partners in the Paris region from its dedicated finished vehicle logistics platform in Marly-La-Ville (95) via an all-electric car carrier.

The electric car transporter, specifically designed and adapted for transporting vehicles, is one of the very first to be used in Europe and the first electric car transporter in the CEVA Logistics fleet. The truck’s batteries are recharged when needed between rounds, or in the evening upon its return to the Marly-la-Ville site, which is equipped with a dedicated recharging station.

The aim of the pilot program is to assess the use and autonomy of distribution rounds in urban and suburban environments, on a daily circuit of 270 kilometers (km) — 30,000 km covered over the duration of the pilot. The program will run until the end of the first quarter of 2025, after which a full evaluation will take place. The results of this test phase, based on telematics data and analysis collected during the evaluation, will be decisive for the continuation of the project. BMW Group France aims to deploy the solution more widely in partnership with CEVA.

Vincent Salimon, CEO, BMW Group France, said, “Reducing the carbon impact of our activities is essential to our CSR strategy in France, particularly for the distribution of our new vehicles. That’s why we’re proud to partner with CEVA Logistics to accelerate the decarbonization of our logistics and remain at the forefront of integrating Sustainable Development into our operations.”

BMW Group has placed sustainability and resource efficiency at the heart of its strategy for many years. BMW Group’s ambition is to reduce CO2 emissions in the value chain by 40% per car by 2030 (compared with 2019) and to use 50% recycled materials. By this date, electric car sales will account for 50% of worldwide sales, with a significantly higher share in Europe. From January to September 2024, the sales of BMW electric cars in France amounted to 24%, and 50% including plug-in hybrid models.

The partnership between CEVA Logistics and BMW Group France began in 2018 and was recently renewed for another two years. The contract extension is a testimony of BMW Group France’s confidence in CEVA Logistics, to provide preparation and distribution services for new BMW and MINI vehicles to their network of partners in France. CEVA Logistics’ platforms in Marly-la-Ville, Marckolsheim and Le Havre handle approximately 90,000 vehicles per year.

Emmanuel Cheremetinski, global finished vehicle logistics leader, CEVA Logistics, said, “We’re particularly proud of the partnership we’ve built with BMW Group France over the past six years. Year after year, we have demonstrated our ability to meet the most demanding logistics requirements of a leading car manufacturer. This electric car transporter pilot bears witness to our shared determination to work with our customers to implement more sustainable logistics solutions.”

Transition to low-carbon vehicles

This pilot project is part of CEVA Logistics’ strategy to invest in low emission vehicles across its ground operations and to offer more sustainable transport solutions for its customers. CEVA Logistics already has more than 450 electric trucks in its ground transport operations in Europe and plans to reach 1,450 low carbon vehicles by the end of 2025 which accounts for two-thirds of its fleet.

CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, which is committed to achieving net zero by 2050. In line with this objective, and with a goal to offer more sustainable transport and logistics solutions to its customers, CEVA is actively deploying initiatives to reduce the environmental footprint of its activities.

SOURCE: CEVA Logistics