BMW Group and Rimac Technology agree long-term partnership

Leading premium manufacturer and young, tech-focused company agree a long-term, strategic collaboration in the area of fully electric drive technology

The BMW Group and Rimac Technology, headquartered near Zagreb, Croatia, officially announced a long-term partnership.

The aim of the collaboration is to co-develop and co-produce innovative solutions in the field of high-voltage battery technology for selected battery-electric vehicles.

The respective strengths and expertise of the two companies complement each other in a productive way. The BMW Group’s electrification strategy is aimed at building further on its leading position in the premium electric mobility sector. Even before we reach 2030, battery-electric vehicles will account for over half of global vehicle sales. The BMW Group brings battery and electric drive system expertise amassed over more than 15 years to the partnership.

As an integral part of the Rimac Group, Rimac Technology stands out as a Tier 1 supplier specializing in electrification in the automotive sector. Its portfolio consists of high-voltage battery packs, e-axles, as well as electronics and software solutions. Rimac Technology products are designed, engineered and produced in-house to offer advanced technology with a high degree of customization. The long-term partnership with the BMW Group is a sign of the Rimac Technology transition from niche high-performance solutions supplier to high-volume Tier 1 supplier. With the relentless growth of the business, including the opening of the Rimac Campus, Rimac Technology is ready to deliver projects at the highest automotive standards.

The two partners will release more details about what form the strategic tie-up will take, as well as its scope and content, at a later stage.

Separately from the new strategic cooperation, the BMW Group is preparing the debut of the sixth generation of BMW eDrive technology, which will bring another significant leap forward in all customer-relevant attributes, such as range and charging time.

SOURCE: BMW Group