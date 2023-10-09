BMW at the Japan Mobility Show 2023

World premiere for the all-new BMW X2 and all-electric BMW iX2

The BMW stand at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo centres on the latest innovations and trailblazing visions in the focus areas of electrification and digitalisation. Formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show, this trade fair provides the stage for the world premiere of the new BMW X2. The compact Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) is also being offered in an all-electric version for the first time in the guise of the BMW iX2 and boasts a wealth of digital innovations. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse will also be making its first appearance on the Asian continent, just a few weeks after its global debut at the IAA Mobility show in Munich. This Vision Vehicle offers a look ahead to the driving and user experience of the future – set to become reality from 2025 with the arrival of the Neue Klasse models.

From 26 October – 5 November 2023, BMW will be presenting a broad selection of its latest new models and innovations to visitors gathering at Tokyo’s Big Sight international exhibition centre. Digital technologies and the ways they can be applied to enhance the user experience are a key point of focus. The upgraded BMW iDrive control/operation system with QuickSelect in the new BMW X2 paves the way for a much wider offering of digital content for information and entertainment. The new BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades give customers access to innovative offerings in areas such as in-car gaming and video & audio streaming (availability varies according to model, specification and country).

The featured highlight of the next-generation BMW iDrive in the BMW Vision Neue Klasse is BMW Panoramic Vision. From 2025, customers will be able to experience information being projected across the entire width of the windscreen in the Neue Klasse production models.

The BMW press conference at the opening of the Japan Mobility Show 2023 will be broadcast as an on-demand webcast that can be streamed from 8:00 a.m. (CEST) on 25 October 2023 at www.live.bmwgroup.com/.

Ongoing expansion of fully electric model line-up.

With its launch of the BMW iX2, BMW is forging ahead with the ramp-up of electric mobility and the introduction of locally emission-free driving pleasure into new target groups. The brand has at least one fully electric representative in all relevant model segments. Other members of its wide-ranging electric mobility line-up alongside the BMW iX2 are also on display at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 – from the BMW iX1 compact Sports Activity Vehicle to the BMW i4 and BMW i5, the BMW iX and the BMW i7 luxury sedan. At the same time, BMW is clearly demonstrating how electrified drive systems are becoming increasingly important in the luxury segment too. In Tokyo, the brand is exhibiting the BMW i7 M70 xDrive* – the most powerful all-electric BMW yet – as well as the BMW XM Label Red* with M HYBRID drive system and the BMW X7, which employs 48V mild hybrid technology to accelerate the power delivery and boost the efficiency of its internal combustion engines.

World premiere: the all-new BMW X2 and the first-ever BMW iX2.

It was the BMW X2 that first introduced the concept of a Sports Activity Coupé for the premium compact segment. The second-generation model is now even more distinctive and forward-looking and, for the first time, also comes in an all-electric version with the arrival of the first-ever BMW iX2. All details of the new edition of the compact SAC will be released when communications officially get underway on 11 October 2023. The all-new BMW X2 and the first-ever BMW iX2 will make their first public appearance not long afterwards at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo.

Asian premiere: the BMW Vision Neue Klasse.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse provides a window into the electric, digital and circular future of the BMW brand. The new Vision Vehicle’s design showcases styling elements that will have a formative influence on the various Neue Klasse models. A clear design language pared back to the essentials brings the signature BMW styling features – such as the BMW kidney grille and the Hofmeister kink – even more prominently to the fore.

The user experience presented as part of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse is no less futuristic. The next-generation BMW iDrive merges the real and virtual worlds, while expanding the interaction between user and car. Developed for the Neue Klasse, BMW Panoramic Vision projects information across the entire width of the windscreen. And the central display, the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and the enhanced voice control via the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant enrich the multisensory user experience offered by the next-generation BMW iDrive.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse also encompasses major advances in drive technology. Thanks to the sixth-generation BMW eDrive technology on board, efficiency will be increased by 25 per cent, range will be 30 per cent longer and charging will be 30 per cent quicker. The increased use of secondary raw materials as well as resource-efficient production will also have the effect of shrinking the lifecycle carbon footprint of Neue Klasse models.

Driving innovation: the BMW iX5 Hydrogen*.

BMW is also rigorously driving forward the development of hydrogen fuel-cell drive technology as it progresses towards mobility with zero local emissions. The exhibits at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 include the BMW iX5 Hydrogen. Built as a pilot series, the iX5 Hydrogen is currently in use with various target groups around the world for demonstration and test purposes. Developed on the basis of the BMW X5 and manufactured at the pilot plant of the BMW Group’s Research and Innovation Centre (FIZ) in Munich, this Sports Activity Vehicle combines locally emission-free driving pleasure with a long range and markedly short refuelling stops. Its highly integrated drive unit featuring the latest, fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology draws its energy from a high-performance battery that was specially developed for the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle. The fuel-cell system and high-performance battery combine to generate maximum output of 295 kW/401 hp. Two tanks made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) together hold six kilograms of gaseous hydrogen and can be filled in three to four minutes. The BMW iX5 Hydrogen achieves a range of 504 kilometres (313 miles) in the WLTP cycle without having to refuel.

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen is further evidence of the BMW Group’s broad-based development expertise and “technology-open” approach in the field of drive systems. The highly efficient fuel-cell systems fitted in the pilot fleet of BMW iX5 Hydrogen models were made at the BMW Group’s competence centre for hydrogen in Munich. The company sources the requisite fuel cells from the Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan. The strategic partnership between the two carmakers – now a decade old – is key to the rapid development of hydrogen technologies and their successful integration into a sustainable powertrain portfolio.

