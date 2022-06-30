BMW AG decides to buy back own shares up to €2 billion from July 2022 to Dec 2023

Repurchased Shares to be largely cancelled, reducing share capital accordingly

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG) has resolved on a share repurchase programme with a value of up to €2 billion (total purchase price excluding ancillary costs), repurchased shares to be largely cancelled, reducing share capital accordingly. This was approved at the Annual General Meeting in May 2022, authorising a share buyback of up to 10% of the share capital within five years. The first programme of €2 billion is set to begin in July 2022 and end no later than December 2023.

Nicolas Peter, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Finance: “The share repurchase is evidence of our consistent financial strength and robust liquidity. With our strong operating performance and the full consolidation of our Chinese subsidiary, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., we expect to maintain a strong liquidity position. Our strong investment-grade rating is an important success factor in our transformation story, and we are clearly committing ourselves to maintaining this rating. In addition, all our shareholders – including employees – benefit not only from our reliable dividend policy, but also from this share buyback programme, by an increase in their earnings per share. Share buybacks provide an additional tool to create value for our shareholders and send a signal of our long-term strength to the capital markets. We continue to focus on the successful long-term growth of the company and on optimal allocation of capital. As in the past, the investments needed for the transformation of the BMW Group continue to be a priority and will be funded from operatingcash flow.”

An ad hoc announcement has been published at the same time as legally required.

SOURCE: BMW Group