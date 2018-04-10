BMW at the 15th Auto China Beijing 2018

The latest new models, pioneering concept vehicles and innovative technological developments are the headline-makers as BMW takes to the stage at the Auto China 2018 show in Beijing. The selection of new products on display at the international vehicle fair taking place from 25 April – 4 May 2018 underlines the company’s commitment to the next steps in its electrification strategy, heralds its upcoming model offensive in the luxury segment and celebrates the continued success of the BMW X models. Added to which, the array of world and Asian premieres from BMW shines the spotlight on the huge significance of China as both the world’s largest car market and the production location for a growing number of models from the Bavarian premium brand.

The company’s stand at Auto China 2018 also draws attention to the comprehensive levels of technological expertise with the BMW Group has assumed a leading role in the transformation to sustainable and digitalised mobility. Its corporate strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT sets out the elements of this technological metamorphosis considered to be of central importance in the future and focuses on them as a basis to push ahead with innovations in Automated driving, Connectivity, Electrification and Services (ACES). BMW is using both the progress made in these areas and its innovative vehicle concepts to strengthen its position as a manufacturer of premium cars whose emotional impact stems from inspirational design, the driving pleasure for which the brand is renowned, trailblazing technology and a premium character without compromise.

Another SAV from Shenyang: the new BMW X3, made in China.

The Shenyang production facility is committed to building on its status as a birthplace for BMW models for the Chinese market. And Auto China 2018 will host the presentation of the BMW X3, which will be produced at the Dadong plant by the joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive. The third generation of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) impresses with its enhanced sporting ability, high-quality appointments and state-of-the-art connectivity technology.

Sporty individualist: the new BMW X4.

Auto China 2018 will host the Asian premiere of the new BMW X4. The second generation of the premium mid-size Sports Activity Coupe captures the imagination with a significantly more individual design and also makes undeniable gains in terms of sporting prowess and premium ambience. Cutting-edge driver assistance systems and the latest functions from BMW ConnectedDrive further increase the levels of driving pleasure.

Compact Sports Activity Coupe: the new BMW X2.

The successful Sports Activity Coupe concept is now coming to the premium compact segment. Auto China 2018 will be the venue for the Asian premiere of the new BMW X2. This model takes the robust versatility of a BMW X model and the sporting elegance of a coupe and wraps them up in a highly distinctive design. And like its styling, the driving pleasure on offer behind the wheel of the new BMW X2 is also without peer in its segment.

Eye-catching on the outside, generously sized on the inside: the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance.

Auto China 2018 will introduce visitors to another new member of BMW’s successful X model line-up in the form of an innovative vehicle concept for the luxury class. Making its debut in Asia, the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance combines imposing dimensions and a fascinating sense of outward presence with generous levels of space inside and an interior ambience exuding class and luxury. The powerful and efficient plug-in hybrid drive system and intelligently connected infotainment system underscore the technological progress encapsulated by the BMW Concept X7 iPerformance.

Alluring luxury sports car: the BMW Concept 8 Series.

The BMW Group’s burgeoning presence in the luxury segment is further reinforced by another concept study unveiled in Asia for the first time. The BMW Concept 8 Series embodies a blend of dynamic excellence, luxury and exclusivity characteristic of the brand’s modern-day coupes. The study car’s precise and alluring design is emblematic of a new BMW design language and provides a clear look ahead to the exceptional dynamic potential of the upcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe, which is set to go into series production later in 2018.

A new benchmark for electric mobility: the BMW i Vision Dynamics.

The Asian premiere of the BMW i Vision Dynamics offers a window into the near future of electric mobility, as envisaged by the BMW Group. The proportions of an elegantly sporty four-door Gran Coupe, signature features of the design language developed for BMW i cars, unwavering premium quality and the latest BMW eDrive technology come together to create an exceptionally appealing take on sustainable mobility – soon to become reality in the form of the BMW i4. The car’s rigorously further developed drive system technology enables acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.0 seconds and an electric range of around 600 kilometres (373 miles).

Electric charging gets more user-friendly than ever: BMW Wireless Charging.

BMW has moved quickly to offer customers an extremely innovative and user-friendly solution for charging the high-voltage batteries of their electrified vehicles. BMW Wireless Charging provides a cable-free supply of energy from the electricity grid to the car’s battery. The system consists of an inductive charging station (the GroundPad) – which can be installed either in the user’s garage or outside in the ground – and a component built into the car’s underfloor section (the CarPad). The energy is transferred contact-free via an electromagnetic field and the process can be initiated as soon as the car has pulled up into position over the GroundPad. BMW is the first carmaker worldwide to offer a system for inductive charging of a high-voltage battery. BMW Wireless Charging is available now as an option for the BMW 530e iPerformance (petrol consumption combined: 2.1 – 1.9 l/100 km [134.5 – 148.7 mpg imp]; electric power consumption combined: 14.1 – 13.1 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 49 – 44 g/km) and the BMW 530Le iPerformance produced and sold in China.

Relentless progress on the road to automated driving.

The BMW Group is committed to expanding its development expertise in the field of automated/autonomous driving. Here, the company can call on its many years of experience and well-founded pool of knowledge, as well as the know-how of strong partners. A development centre is currently taking shape at the new Unterschleißheim campus near Munich, where some 1,800 employees will help determine how the next round of progress will look – from software right through to road testing. Among the areas they are working on is the development and testing of 80 trial vehicles focusing on highly and fully automated driving. These prototypes, based on the BMW 7 Series, will help to ensure the timely roll out of the BMW iNext. The BMW Group’s first highly-automated production vehicle will be presented in 2021 and have the technical ingredients required for fully automated and autonomous driving.