Best-seller in Ecuador, GWM sailed through wind and waves overseas

According to the statistics of the automobile market, in July 2020, the sales volume of GWM Pickup made a new record in Ecuador, ranking top with a market share of 24%, followed by Chevrolet, Toyota, Ford and other brands. With the brand advantage of being the best-seller in China for 22 years as well as excellent competitiveness, GWM Pickup undergoes rapid development, breaking new ground in overseas market.

Taking appropriate measures to deal with the new normal of COVID-19, GWM successfully turned the corner

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March this year, the automobile market in Ecuador was taken a heavy toll, which caused great negative impact on auto dealers. But at this time, the speed and quality of responding to the epidemic determined the future development of the brand.

Under the adverse circumstances, GWM worked together with local dealers to combat against COVID-19. In addition to self-protection, they donated surgical masks, protective suits and other medical supplies to local institution. Their behavior of carrying out social responsibility helped them win praises from the public. Later on, they actively answered the call of government, took protective measures and prepared for resumption. GWM shared domestic experience of combating against COVID-19 with local dealers, to take necessary measures to gradually restore operation, such as developing online purchasing platform, setting VR exhibition channel, promoting via TikTok and other new media, paying respects to heroes fighting at the front. The new mode of live broadcast plus the e-commerce not only relieved the pressure brought by the epidemic, but also gave customers the most practical help and sense of safety.

In order to relieve the pressure of operation costs, GWM offered most efficient support to dealers by different stages, helping them successfully get out of difficulty and becoming a dark horse with fastest recovery in the automobile market. In July, GWM Pickup exceeded established brands Chevrolet and Toyota in pickup market, ranking the first in sales volume. With ever increasing sales volume, there will be a much promising and expected future.

Taking root in local areas and making common progress are the absolute principles of co-competition

It’s not the first time for GWM to show its enterprising spirit. In addition to the brand advantage of being the best-seller in China for many years and excellent competitiveness, GWM carries out its global strategy at each overseas market, taking root in local areas and sharing the achievements with local people.

Since entering Ecuadoran market in 2009, GWM has developed there for 11 years. There are over 500 staffs working for local dealers and in KD assembly plants, which plays an important role in local economy and wins broad recognition among local staffs and people. The long-term development concept of GWM is in line with requirements of local development. The localization policy not only provides local customers with benefits and convenience, but also offers them sense of safety and the confidence to overcome difficulties. Some customers said that the considerate service of GWM made them feel that GWM was the best choice for them.

Taking root with localized production and sticking to the operation theory of manufacturing automobiles with honesty and serving customers with sincerity, GWM served the customers and impressed them, which helped it get over difficulty and became a leading top-notch Chinese brand and enhanced its capabilities in global competition.

SOURCE: GWM