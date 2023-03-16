Bentley set for further growth in Europe with the appointment of Bentley Roma

Bentley Motors announced today plans to open a fourth retail location in the Italian capital.

(Munich, 16 March) Bentley Motors announced today plans to open a fourth retail location in the Italian capital. Bentley Roma is due to launch in the spring to welcome owners and brand enthusiasts alike to Via della Magliana, located just off the A91, which connects the eternal city to the highway.

Bentley’s latest expansion will include a dedicated 140 sq. metre showroom, aftersales facility and a shared 378 sq. metre workshop. The new development comes as Bentley Motors marks its best-ever sales performance in 2022, with 15,174 extraordinary cars delivered across the globe, and a record for Europe with 2,809 cars and double-digit growth of 11% for the region.

Operated by the independent group , IWR Automotive, Bentley Roma comes at an important moment in the company’s history. Record sales have been driven by new model introductions, increased demand for Mulliner personalisation, plus the launch of new hybridised cars as part of Bentley’s ground-breaking Beyond100 strategic plan – designed to achieve full electrification by 2030.

Balazs Rooz, Regional Director of Bentley Motors Europe, said:

“This new opening in the eternal city represents an exciting new chapter for Bentley Motors in Italy. The expansion reflects our confidence in the brand and the local market following a €3 billion investment in future products at our industry-leading Crewe factory in England, where all Bentley models are built. We look forward working closely with the Bentley Roma team and wish them a great success. ”

Bentley Roma is expected to open in late May 2023. The new facilities will be located on Via della Magliana 297 – 00146 Roma, with an operational team already in place to answer prospects and customers questions.

The Bentley brand is currently represented in Italy through three dedicated showrooms: Bentley Firenze, Bentley Milano and Bentley Padova.

SOURCE: Bentley