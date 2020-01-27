Bentley Motors looks to the future with 76-strong trainee intake for 2020

As Bentley Motors begins its next 100 years, the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world is looking to the future as it today opens applications for its 76-strong apprentice, undergraduate and graduate intake for 2020.

The new recruits will be employed at the company’s headquarters in Crewe, England, with Bentley placing a particular emphasis on finding candidates with the required digital skills and ability to innovate that will help to shape its next 100 years.

A range of opportunities can now be found at www.bentleycareers.com, including roles in Digital, Information Technology, Sales & Marketing, Human Resources, plus Engineering and Manufacturing.

Positions are available for apprentices, undergraduates and graduates, all of whom will benefit from a structured career path that is the hallmark of each of Bentley’s acclaimed trainee programmes. Their training will provide the technical, academic and hands-on experience required to support the digital transformation of the company.

Dr. Astrid Fontaine, Member of the Board for People, Digitalisation and IT at Bentley Motors, said: “An extraordinary range of opportunities are available, designed to drive our business forward and help build Bentley’s exciting future. Engaging and developing the very best trainees in the country is key to ensuring Bentley remains the definitive British luxury car company, as well as one that stays true to extraordinary craftsmanship, innovation and sustainable solutions.”

The Bentley Apprenticeship programme has already been recognised for its educational achievements. Last year, careers guidance company AllAboutSchoolLeavers named Bentley as the number one employer in the automotive industry for school leavers in the UK – the second successive year the company had been honoured with the award.

Lewis Clarke, a Body and Trim Engineer, was announced W.O. Bentley Apprentice of the Year in October. He explained why Bentley was such a desirable career move: “The skills I have learnt at Bentley over the last five years have also helped me develop as a person. I am part of a team of colleagues where everyone is made to feel like they have an equally important role to play in the success of the company.”

Giving potential recruits the opportunity to find out more about the Apprenticeship programme, speaking to managers and current apprentices alike, Bentley is hosting an open day on Saturday 1st February at its headquarters. Further information, and how to register, can be found at www.bentleycareers.com

SOURCE: Bentley