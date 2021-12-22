Bentley Motors Europe celebrates its 10 year anniversary of Financial Services in Germany

The Bentley Financial Services range includes tailor-made financing solutions and vehicle insurance

Bentley Financial Services is celebrating its ten year anniversary of helping and supporting customers by facilitating their ownership experience in Germany. Bentley Financial Services is specialised in tailor-made financing solutions and vehicle insurance. A dedicated team of experts supports the 12 Bentley partners in Germany with a bespoke customer service offering, allowing a strong result having tripled the number of contracts in one of the most competitive markets.

Bentley Financial Services is a division of Porsche Financial Services GmbH & Co. KG. Holger Peters, spokesman for the management, comments on a successful decade: “We have now been able to triple the number of Bentley leasing and financing contracts compared to 2012. With a leasing contract with Bentley Financial Services, customers benefit from full planning security with simultaneous financial flexibility. Our customers can always drive the latest Bentley model of their choice at the time of signing the contract and return this vehicle to their servicing Bentley dealer at the end of the contract term in a simple and straightforward manner,” Peters continues: “Our main objective is the customer satisfaction. This is achieved through fast, uncomplicated and tailor-made offers that are geared to customer wishes for individual terms, down payments and mileages. We want to stick to this for the next few years and continue writing the successful history of Bentley Financial Services in Germany.”

Balazs Rooz, Regional Director Bentley Motors Europe, adds:

“We are extremely pleased to have the strongest Bentley product portfolio ever and to be in a position to celebrate a successful decade with the Bentley Financial Services offering. Demand for our models is extremely high and we always look at offering a competitive financing programme to our customers. This enables us to respond to the demanding and valuable needs of our customers. We are looking forward to further improving the luxury sustainable ownership and experience of our extraordinary customers in the upcoming ten years.”

Bentley Motors Europe operates through a dedicated retail network at 70 official Bentley retail partners across 35 markets, including 12 in Germany: Berlin, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg, Hannover, Köln, Mannheim, München, Nürnberg, Singen und Stuttgart.

SOURCE: Bentley