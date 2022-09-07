Bentley: Flying Spur Speed completes new product portfolio

Launch of the Flying Spur Speed completes Bentley’s new portfolio, offering customers more choice than ever

Bentley is completing its new portfolio of Grand Tourers with the Flying Spur Speed, the most driving-focused version of the Flying Spur luxury performance sedan family.

With millions of ways to configure a Bentley, the latest product portfolio has been tailored to provide customers a simpler pathway to finding the right Bentley that suits their requirements. The portfolio has two sides – one focused on wellbeing behind the wheel, and the other on driving performance, with both arms crowned by Mulliner models that combine the best of both worlds.

The launch of the Flying Spur Speed completes the model range and mirrors the existing Continental GT and Bentayga range. The Flying Spur Speed is the pinnacle performance model, and together with the Flying Spur Mulliner is the car of choice should a customer desire a W12-powered Flying Spur, with the standard Flying Spur W12 ceasing production in May this year.

The Flying Spur Speed sits above the S model and boasts an extra 85 PS and 130 Nm more torque, delivering an improvement of 0.4 secs to 60mph and an increase in top speed up to 207 mph reaffirming its superior position. With Electronic All Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Brake technology and Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard, the agility matches the performance of the 626 bhp 6.0-litre twin turbocharged W12 engine.

The familiar exterior Speed styling cues are apparent with dark tint finishes to front grilles, headlamps and tail lamps, and signature Speed badges on the lower wing. The unique 22” Speed wheel is standard, with finishes including Dark Tint, Gloss Black and silver-painted. A second optional 22” sports design wheel is also available in Gloss Black or Pale Brodgar Satin. The Flying Spur Speed also includes jewelled fuel and oil filler caps. To increase the performance-focused presence even further, Bentley’s Styling Specification (carbon fibre front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and subtle bootlid spoiler) and Blackline Specification remain available as options.

With an unmatched balance of performance and luxury, inside the cabin there is a new unique colour way including the use of Dinamica to all of the occupant touch points. Bentley uses Dinamica Pure – the difference over regular Dinamica specifically, is that it is made from 73% recycled Polyester. Interior colour choice increases from five to 15 leather colours with Piano Black veneer as standard, and Crown Cut Walnut, Dark Stained Burr Walnut or Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus as alternative no cost options.

In the driver’s information panel, new performance infotainment graphics can be seen, taking inspiration from luxury chronographs. The luxury theme continues with front and rear seat comfort specification as standard, including 24-way adjustment for the front seats and 14-way adjustment for the rear seats. All seats include heating, ventilation, massage and two memory positions. The cabin also includes sports pedals, Speed fascia badges and emblems and illuminated Speed inner and outer treadplates.

The Flying Spur Speed is likely to be favoured in the United States and Europe with an anticipated uptake of around a third of Flying Spur orders, followed by the Middle East where one in five Flying Spur orders are expected to be Speeds.

Chassis and Powertrain

The Flying Spur Speed’s powertrain produces 635 PS (626 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.ft) of torque, accelerating the car to 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds (100 km/h in 3.8 seconds), and on to a top speed of 207mph (333 km/h).

The Flying Spur uses the same 8-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission as the Continental GT for smooth and refined acceleration, quicker gearshifts and improved fuel economy. Faster gearshifts are achieved by pre-selecting the next gear, shortening the interruption of torque to the wheels and so improving performance. Maximum speed is reached in sixth gear, with the overdrive gears (seventh and eighth) used for economic grand touring.

The Flying Spur Speed has a clutched system which delivers drive to the rear axle. Depending on the road conditions and wheel slip, it will then automatically send drive to the front axle as required, as an active all-wheel drive system. Therefore turn-in response is also improved. The front end of the Flying Spur feels much lighter and changes direction almost at the speed of thought. The understeer effect experienced with fixed all-wheel drive is virtually eliminated, making the car feel more balanced overall.

Torque distribution varies according to the selected Drive Dynamics Mode. In Comfort and Bentley modes, the system will send up to 480 Nm of torque to the front axle to offer greater grip and driveability. In Sport, the system limits the available torque to the front axle to 280 Nm, maintaining a higher torque level at the rear for a more dynamic feel. Torque is also managed across each axle by a torque-vectoring-by-brake system.

The Flying Spur Speed inspires confidence through its handling ability and balanced dynamic precision. This is predominantly due to the advanced active All-Wheel Drive, Electric All-Wheel Steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride.

Electronic All-Wheel Steering is standard, which enhances both stability at highway speeds and manoeuvrability around town. During low-speed manoeuvres, the system steers the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels. This has the effect of shortening the wheelbase, reducing the turning circle, increasing agility and making parking noticeably easier.

During high-speed manoeuvres, the system steers the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels, increasing stability and making overtaking and lane-changes more assured. Electronic All-Wheel Steering means no compromise between high speed confidence and low speed convenience.

The Bentley Dynamic Ride System is designed to improve both handling and ride comfort. A 48-volt system controls an electronic actuator unit which manages the stiffness of the anti-roll bar, changing the stiffness on demand to combat cornering forces and keep the Flying Spur level.

The Flying Spur shares the largest iron brakes in the world with the Continental GT, with 420 mm front discs. The Gloss Red front calipers carry Bentley branding, with a Gloss Black finish as a cost option.

Increased Presence

The aesthetics of the Styling Specification complement the Flying Spur Speed’s peerless capabilities, ensuring that Bentley’s new performance model looks as stunning as it is to drive.

Crafted by hand in high gloss carbon fibre to exact tolerances following an extensive development programme, the Styling Specification includes a front bumper splitter, side skirts with metallic Bentley badges, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler.

The Blackline Specification provides a contemporary alternative where most of the brightwork on the exterior of the car is replaced with Blackware, helping to create an even more powerful road presence for the peerless Flying Spur.

The exterior brightware incorporated in the Blackline specification includes the iconic Flying B mascot, radiator vanes, matrix grilles, side window surrounds, and lower door and rear bumper blades. The front and rear light bezels, door handles, wing vents and the exhaust outlets also receive the same distinguished, darkened treatment.

SOURCE: Bentley