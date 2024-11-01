Bentley celebrates the grand opening of its new luxury showroom as the latest models hit the road in Tallinn (Estonia)

Bentley Tallinn expands and moves to a brand new location six years after its launch

Bentley Tallinn celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art new premises.

Now located at Pirni 1, this new facility combines a luxurious showroom with a modern service centre, offering Bentley customers all essential services in one place.

The 350-square-meter showroom is filled with natural light from its large glass windows, showcasing Bentley’s luxury vehicles at their finest. The showroom also features a dedicated customisation area, showcasing the finest materials available and an extensive range of color and leather samples for customers to create their unique Bentley.

Maario Orgla, Member of the Board at Auto 100 Premium OÜ said:

“Bentley vehicles have always symbolised a superior combination of luxury and elegance, paired with a driving pleasure that is experienced firsthand. We are delighted that, as of today, Bentley cars have a true home where customers can explore the full Bentley product range and see the various model options. This is not simply a dealership; it is a state-of-the art premise offering our prospects and customers the opportunity to experience the brand’s unique and personalised service.”

The opening of the showroom was celebrated on the last day of October with an exclusive dinner, where customers and partners had the opportunity to explore Bentley Tallinn’s luxurious new home

Coinciding with the grand opening, the arrivals of the latest vehicles in the Estonian market include the Continental GT Speed* and the Flying Spur Speed, Bentley’s four-door supercar.

The latest Continental GT Speed introduced during the grand opening is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever, with an all-new 782 PS 1,000 Nm ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain capable of 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 335 km/h. The hybrid configuration also allows 81 km of electric range and CO2 emissions of just 29 g/km. With bolder design DNA, such as single oval headlamps and dark-tint matrix grille, the ultimate Grand Tourer features 68 per cent new components when compared to the third-generation model.

Prospects and customers can now experience the brand and models from the new location.

SOURCE: Bentley