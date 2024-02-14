Be mine: Fiat launches Canadian customer reservation system for 500e

Customers in British Columbia and Quebec can now reserve a Fiat 500e online at FiatCanada.com, selecting a participating dealership to work with when vehicles arrive

Looking for the perfect match? FIAT Canada announced today the opening of its online reservation system for the all-new, all-electric (500e)RED, allowing customers to be among the first to reserve their very own Fiat 500e.

The 500e is Canada’s lowest 2024 model year MSRP electric vehicle (EV) with a starting price of $42,190 ($39,995 MSRP plus additional fees) and offers an estimated range of up to 240 kilometers (149 miles), enabled by a 42 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes (30 amp). BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

“We’re thrilled that Canadian FIAT enthusiasts can now reserve their all-electric 500e online,” said Aamir Ahmed, Head of FIAT – North America. “We’ve seen a lot of excitement for our dealer-fulfilled digital model in the U.S. already; it is a simple, straightforward process that brings you one step closer to owning a BEV that is friendly, fun to drive, and will surely leave a smile on your face.”

Introduced for North America in December 2023, the 500e is an all-electric take on the FIAT brand’s most storied and iconic model. The two-door fully electric 500e is soon arriving on this side of the Atlantic, as the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offering from Stellantis.

The Fiat 500e will initially be available at dealerships in British Columbia and Quebec, then will expand to other markets as production ramps up. It is positioned to optimize stackable government EV rebate eligibility with up to $5,000 in federal rebates and up to $7,000 in provincial rebates.

Customers can visit FiatCanada.com to reserve their 500e starting today. The Fiat 500e is built at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy, and will be available in Stellantis Quebec and British Columbia showrooms by Spring 2024.

SOURCE: Stellantis