BASF expands Automotive Coatings Application Center in Mangalore, India

BASF India’s Coatings division expands Automotive Coatings Application Center in order to boost their customer service capability

BASF has expanded its Automotive Coatings Application Center at the Coatings Technology Center in Mangalore, India. As an integral part of BASF’s existing research and development (R&D) facilities for automotive coatings solutions, the automotive coatings application center covers over 400 square meters of floor area and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, such as high precision climate-controlled spray booth and electrostatic rotary bell applicators, and advanced quick connection system for electrostatic applications. The facility is meticulously designed to enable customer-oriented R&D activities coupled by accurate simulation of OEM paint shops.

“The expansion of the application center is an important addition to serve the Indian market with high-quality coatings solutions. It symbolizes our strong commitment to supporting the automotive industry’s long-term growth in India,” said Narayan Krishnamohan, Managing Director, BASF India Ltd. and Head, BASF Group Companies in India.

“This investment is a significant milestone in our effort to further strengthen our R&D footprint in Asia Pacific, as well as improve our proximity to customers in one of the fastest growing regions for our automotive coatings solutions,” said Patrick Zhao, Senior Vice President, BASF Coatings Solutions Asia Pacific. “With the expanded automotive coatings application center, we aim to not only continue our investment in OEM coatings in India, but to also support long-term growth in the automotive market in the region going forward.”

BASF also operates Automotive Coatings Application Centers in Shanghai, China, Totsuka, Japan, and Bangpoo, Thailand, in Asia Pacific.

SOURCE: BASF