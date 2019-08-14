BASF and Toray Advanced Composites sign supply agreement to bring innovative tape technology to the automotive industry

Toray Advanced Composites and BASF signed a manufacturing and supply agreement focused on the production of continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFRT) tapes for the automotive and industrial markets. Toray Advanced Composites will produce high quality and affordable CFRT tapes using Ultramid® engineering thermoplastics developed and produced by BASF. The fiber manufacturer will reinforce BASF’s Ultramid PA6 (Polyamide) resins with either glass fiber or with carbon fiber.

“BASF has been a valued partner for Toray Advanced Composites for many years. This new supply agreement strengthens our ability to make the highest quality tapes, affordably, for our customers,” said Keisuke Ishii, Chief Executive Officer of Toray Advanced Composites.

The supply agreement enhances manufacturing capacity providing wider commercial availability of CFRT materials, which will enable the adoption of advanced materials for lightweight, structural components in a wide range of industrial markets. With these CFRT materials, automotive manufacturers can design and rapidly produce optimized components at a lower cost, while using the latest fabrication methods such as automated stamp forming and overmolding.

“By developing innovative lightweight, composite material technologies for automotive applications, this partnership underlines both companies’ strong commitment to drive sustainable solutions,“ stated Jeff DeAlmeida, Vice President, Transportation Industry, Performance Materials North America, BASF.

Toray Advanced Composites’ CFRT materials are compatible with a wide range of BASF’s Ultramid compounds, enabling more efficient, multifunctional parts to be produced in fewer steps and with less labor compared to more traditional methods. BASF’s Ultramid products include unique and innovative materials for optimal structural application development.

SOURCE: BASF