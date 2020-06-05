‘AVTR’ designed by customer, delivered by Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today launched its range of Modular Trucks, AVTR, with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology. The modular platform is a first of its kind in the Indian CV industry with multiple options of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrains on a single platform for the entire range of Rigid trucks, Tippers and Tractors in the 18.5T to 55T category. This enables customers to configure vehicles that are best-suited to their applications and business needs.

The AVTR platform gives the customers a choice to customise their product as per their requirements, which in turn will deliver better operational economics and customer delight. For the Company, it would mean faster turnaround along with better market coverage owing to virtually millions of combinations, for any kind of customer. The Modular platform also provides improved safety and better comfort for drivers, higher reliability and enhanced durability, and is supported by next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics.

Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leads the CV industry in terms of innovation. Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them. The customer centric AVTR, will take our customers to the next level of trucking and they will reap the benefits of modularity. This unique modular platform puts us on the global map of CV manufacturers and will help us in our journey of realising our vision.”

Mr. Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “With the launch of AVTR, we are very proud that we have achieved the dual challenge of meeting the BS-VI norms and development of a whole new platform, in one swift move. This gives us an edge not only in India but globally with its potential to switch between right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive. AVTR has the potential to deliver any kind of truck as per the customer’s specific requirement, in a very short time. This new platform has been extensively tested in different terrains and done over 6 million kilometres of field running. It truly stands for quality, reliability and backed with the extensive service network, it is going to give our customers a huge advantage and in turn catapult us ahead of competition.”

Mr. Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, “With the launch of AVTR, we have taken the lead in terms of technology and innovation. The customers will have the opportunity to customize their truck as per their specific application based on load, terrain, application and operational requirements. We have been seeding some of the vehicles from the AVTR range, with our select customers and the feedback has been very encouraging. Early reports from these customers suggest we have successfully helped them improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation and maintenance cost.”

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland