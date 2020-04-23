AVTOVAZ announces a new appointment

Effective beginning of March, 2020, Natalya Vasilyeva-Bernard, Director for Accounting and Reporting – General Accountant of JSC “AVTOVAZ”, was appointed Executive Vice President for Finance of JSC “AVTOVAZ”.

Ms. Vasilieva-Bernard finished Moscow State University with accounting degree in transport, and has 25 years of experience in accounting and finance in Russian and French companies. Before joining AVTOVAZ as Chief Accountant in 2017, she served in various managing positions related to financial and accounting activities in a major European Automotive Group.

It should be noted that in 2018 the team of AVTOVAZ accounting team under Natalya Vasilyeva-Bernard leadership received an important award from Groupe Renault – the President Award – for consolidating the AVTOVAZ reporting into the Groupe Renault system.

President of AVTOVAZ Yves Caracatzanis said that he highly appreciates the experience and skills of Ms. Vasilyeva-Bernard: “During 3 years of work at AVTOVAZ Natalia Vasilyeva-Bernard managed a variety of difficult financial and accounting tasks at the highest professional level. I am convinced that her professional and personal competencies in the new CFO position are crucial for to AVTOVAZ to keep its leadership in the Russian automotive industry and overcome key challenges of the extremely difficult current crisis context”.

SOURCE: AUTOVAZ