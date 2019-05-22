AVL SlimLine™ dilution systems: best-in-class designed testbeds meet higher test performance and efficiency

With its minimalistic slim design, AVL’s latest product AVL SlimLine™ Dilution Systems allow for the most flexible testbed setups in very crowded test environments. Energy efficient and easy to service, they enhance test performances and maximize frontloading capabilities, even in already existing powertrain and engine test cells. AVL SlimLine™ Dilution Systems will be simultaneously launched at this year’s Automotive Testing Expo Europe in Stuttgart, Germany (May 21-23, 2019) and JSAE Annual Congress in Pacifico Yokohama, Japan (May 22-24, 2019).

Reducing CO2 emissions has become a main task affecting all industries. In this regard, the automotive sector, in particular RDE testing, faces two big challenges: keeping up with the more stringent emission limits due to regulations and facing higher costs for on-road testing. Test loads have reached an unprecedented peak in vehicle emission testing under more realistic conditions (road to lab). As a consequence, test systems for dilute emission testing have to be installed even in powertrain and engine testbeds. Space is becoming a restraining factor as these testbed types were not originally designed to host such emission devices.

The ecological footprint becomes an ever more concerning matter. The AVL SlimLine™ Dilution Systems support net zero energy goals of modern labs and provides a sustainable and future-proof testing solution. Not only the 70% reduced footprint but also the smaller dilution tunnel allows for most flexible testbed setup that fits everywhere Energy consumption is reduced up to 40% because the smaller systems and components require less energy. Also, waste heat is recovered so that heat losses are effectively put to use. Less wear and spare parts, e.g. fewer pumps compared to conventional systems, further reduce the SlimLine’s CO2 footprint.

With regards to the test performance, the extended CVS volume flow of up to 40 m3/min enables testing of high-performance engines (in terms of horse power) or vehicles with a higher weight. Faster evacuation and purge times, made possible by the CVS SlimLine’s downsized bag volume, result in a rapid availability for the next test run. Also, the systems ideally support R&D and global emission certification applications with ISO 17025 calibration and a Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA) approval.

