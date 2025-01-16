Automotive technician cultivation program MOU signed in China

Sylphy and Pathfinder donated as training vehicles

Nissan Kyoto Automobile Technical College (Nissan Kyoto College), a vocational school operated by the Nissan group company Nissan Gakuen Educational Corporation, announced today that it has signed memorandum of understanding with Chongqing Energy Industry Technician College (Chongqing College), a public vocational school in Chongqing, China, to cultivate automotive technicians able to work in China and abroad. In tandem, Nissan’s joint venture partner in China, Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company (Dongfeng Nissan), donated a Sylphy and a Pathfinder to Chongqing College as training vehicles. The agreement and donation were marked by a ceremony at Chongqing College today.

The automotive industry is undergoing a rapid and profound technological revolution driven by electrification, connectivity, and intelligence. Meanwhile, there is a significant shortage of automotive technicians. The MOU signed today is aimed to launch a talent development program for up to seven and a half years, aiming to cultivate automotive technicians able of taking on diverse roles in the industry. Participating students will first acquire knowledge and skills necessary to obtain Japanese national qualifications. After completing the program, they will be offered opportunities to work at Nissan dealerships in Japan.

Isao Sekiguchi, managing director of Dongfeng Nissan, said: “We are delighted by the MOU signed by the Chongqing Energy Industry Technician College and Nissan Kyoto Automobile Technical College. We are honored to provide training vehicles for this project, contributing to the cultivation of automotive technicians. Nissan will continue to support the development of automotive talent internationally, promoting the sustainable growth of the industry.”

The program is in two phases:

Phase 1: Students will study for three or four years in a specially established Nissan course at Chongqing College, acquiring basic maintenance knowledge and Japanese language skills. Nissan Kyoto College will support the creation of a well-rounded curriculum by offering courses and field trips to Nissan Kyoto College.

Phase 2: After training at Chongqing College, students will have six months of language training in Japan and then transfer to Nissan Kyoto College to study for three years. By providing a comprehensive educational environment and advanced training vehicles, Nissan Kyoto College will support students to acquire the Japanese National Second-Class automobile mechanic qualification, including electric vehicle repair credentials. This will help cultivate technicians who can immediately contribute to the workforce.

The program will be supported by Chongqing Xiaosen Foreign Language Training School, which has rich experience in Japanese language education and study programs in Japan. This will provide support for Nissan Kyoto College’s need to secure globally competitive students.

Donfeng Nissan’s donation of a Sylphy and a Pathfinder as training vehicles reflects its mission to create value together, seek well-being together, and contribute to the local community.

Nissan Kyoto Automobile Technical College: A vocational school specializing in automotive maintenance training, established by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. in Kyoto. In addition to courses aimed at acquiring national qualifications in automotive maintenance, the school also offers a body repair major where students learn sheet metal, painting, and welding techniques. Based on these skills, students also build custom vehicles and participate in the Tokyo Auto Salon, Japan’s largest custom car event, as part of the school’s commitment to developing comprehensive engineers.

Chongqing Energy Industry Technician College: A public vocational school operated by the Chongqing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, with approximately 6,000 students enrolled in 30 departments. This year, a “Nissan Course” was established within the three-year and four-year Automotive Department.

Chongqing Xiaosen Foreign Language Training School: A private school authorized by the Chongqing Municipal Education Commission with three campuses in Chongqing. The school focuses on Japanese language education and Chinese-Japanese cultural exchange, and actively supports students in gaining admission to Japanese universities and Japanese language schools.

SOURCE: Nissan