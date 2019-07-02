Automobili Lamborghini sets new half-year sales record in 2019

Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. is maintaining its strong global growth and reports another increase in worldwide deliveries. In the first six months (January 1 to June 30) of the current Fiscal Year 2019 the Italian super sports car producer delivered a total of 4,553 cars to customers around the world. Compared to the same period in the previous year this is an increase of 96%. These figures mark another record and even surpass the full year sales numbers of 2017.

“Lamborghini continues to be in consistently good shape. Delivering another new all-time high, for the fifth consecutive half-year, confirms the sustainability of our brand, product and commercial strategy. Our highly acclaimed Super SUV Urus in its first full year of production brings further growth in new dimensions, and our super sports cars also delivered excellent results. This has been possible thanks to the team, which I would like to thank for the passion, dedication and competence they invest in their everyday work.” says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

As planned, a substantial contribution of the sales increase came from the Super SUV Urus, of which 2,693 units have been delivered in the first six months of 2019.

The super sports car model lines contributed substantial results and count for more than 40% of Lamborghini deliveries. The Huracán accounted for 1,211 units, including deliveries during the Huracán Performante’s phase out period and introduction of the new Huracán EVO, of which first customer deliveries started in June 2019. The Aventador, the V12 brand icon thanks to the SVJ model, maintained its high levels, with 649 units delivered to customers.

The largest single market for Lamborghini once again was the USA, followed by Greater China and the United Kingdom, Japan and Germany. The region with the strongest growth was America with an increase of 128% to 1,543 units, followed by Asia Pacific that more than doubled sales to 1,184 units and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) with an increase of 67% to 1,826 units delivered to customers.

The outlook for Lamborghini continues to be strongly positive. The company has successfully completed the massive investment phase in the new development and production sites for the Urus model line at the Sant’Agata Bolognese Headquarters. As a final step at the beginning of July 2019, the new paint shop for the Urus has been inaugurated in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

The company confirms its expectation for sustained solid growth for the remainder of the 2019 financial year.